‘There was nothing more profitable than going gung-ho in the first year’ – meet the uncle and nephew team milking 200 cows in Mayo

Just outside the town of Claremorris in Co Mayo, uncle and nephew team Liam Trench and Donal Ronayne milk 200 high EBI Jersey cross cows.

It was a case of ambition meeting capital, two key factors in any new dairy enterprise. Donal (27) has a degree in dairy business from UCD under his belt along with experience in the running and managing of various dairy farms.

His uncle Liam owns a successful contracting business and previous to this new venture, he ran a suckler to beef enterprise on his home farm.

In 2019, the pair decided to combine their efforts, and with that a limited company, Trench Dairies, was brought into being.

Liam is the majority shareholder at the company. He has provided stock and working capital while also securing loans and providing the lease of his land.

Donal is the minority shareholder and starting out he provided 70 cows valued at €100,000. After graduating from UCD in 2017, he built up this equity through leased land, his wages and the rearing of young stock. Donal is now employed by the company as a full-time farm manager.

He brings to the business his knowledge and experience along with the cows which have contributed to his director’s loan and share.

The company looks after repayments, tax, farm manager and staff, shareholders and all other expenses incurred in the running of the dairy enterprise.

Surplus cash will be invested back into the business or used to pay a dividend to shareholders if both are in agreement.

Liam’s contracting business and beef enterprise runs separately to the new dairy venture.

Trench Diaries hosted a public farm walk at the end of July, with Liam and Donal on hand to share their dairy experience so far.

In 2020, the conversion process got underway with the installation of dairy infrastructure and purchase of milking stock. The farm consists of over 220ac in total, with the milking platform making up 130ac of this.

A new 26 unit Waikato parlour with ACR and cluster wash was constructed in 2020 along with an extension to an existing beef shed to house 200 cubicles and a new calving area. Extra slurry storage was installed to allow for over 20 weeks.

“We constructed the parlour on a greenfield site,” Donal said. “Combined with the handling facilities it cost €340,000 including VAT. We got a TAMS grant so all in it cost us €230,000. A new calf shed cost €160,000.

“Our net spend on the conversion to dairying was €400,000 which was within budget and worked out at €2,000/cow. We got quotes for everything beforehand and allowed ourselves a contingency of 10pc.

“Aidan Kelly helped us with our farmyard plans. We originally planned on putting the parlour in front of the beef shed but Aidan advised building it as a standalone and to leave room for potential expansion in future.

“We could comfortably push to 10 rows in terms of parlour capacity and cow flow. We have a 1,800l bulk tank also.”

Milking currently takes an hour-and-a-half at Trench Dairies with just under eight rows of cows passing through.

The farm bought in an additional 228 heifers based on their EBI across September and October of 2020.

The heifers came in four main batches from excellent herds with proven track records. The herd now has an EBI of €169.

The traits Donal and Liam looked at mainly was protein and fat levels along with kg milk solids production.

The whole farm stocking rate is 2.6LH/Ha and the first milk came in 2021 as heifers began calving down. The heifers achieved 395kgs of milk solids in year one.

“Like all new entrants we faced our fair share of issues. We had an outbreak of mastitis which we put down to subclinical milk fever. After February, things quickly turned around and we haven’t looked back since,” Donal said.

“There was nothing more profitable than going gung-ho in the first year. We bred 235 heifers which resulted in a major boost to income. We sold off the surplus stock and took in €80,000. The cost of rearing extra stock was well looked after.

“We had to have everything ready in February of 2021 and we needed to have the place producing plenty of grass.”

The total milking platform has been reseeded in the past two years with AberGain and AberChoice grass seed mix. No clover was applied as Donal felt more needed to be done to improve soil fertility. Out blocks are located within 10km of the home farm.

“There’s a vein of heavy peat soil running along the boundary of the farm beside the Robe River. The rest of the land is dry clay soil.

“Our grass supply has been good so far this year which was another reason to hold our stocking rate high.

“We opened this year at 1200kg DM/ha. With that said we saw the back end closing up quickly last year. We have a split of 24 and 36-hour paddocks.”

The farm takes three cuts of silage with the first in mid-May. The first cut yielded 6.5t/ha, the second came in at 5.5t/ha and the third cut is expected to yield close to 4t/ha.

A test of silage quality showed 76pc DMD for first cut, 76pc DMD for surplus April bales, and 74.5pc for second cut.

Between reseeding and roadways, spend on field infrastructure came to €120,000. This included a 130ac reseed, 20 new drinking troughs and 2.2km of 4m roadways.

Donal and Liam are also part of the Teagasc and Aurivo Profitability Programme. Aurivo was on hand at the farm to run through the rising costs faced by their suppliers, while also highlighting the strong profitability that prevails within the sector.

Milk price in 2021 was 47.3c/l and has risen to 61.2c/l in 2022.

Fertiliser costs are up 30pc, feed is up 30pc, vet bills are up with 5pc inflation, fuel is up 50pc and inflation is up 7pc.

Despite this, Aurivo projects its suppliers will make a net profit of 18.7c/l in 2022, more than double 2021 levels at 9c/l.

The average cow amongst Aurivo suppliers produces 424kg of milk solids which translates to €3,145 output this year. A 525kg milk solids cow will have an output of €3,885 this year.

When reducing costs on farm, Aurivo advises its suppliers to ensure they are paying the minimu

m tax, shop around for best cost competitiveness, review terms of borrowing, plan now for 2023 and remain conscious of market volatility.

‘The bank told us to take what we needed and not to come back looking for more’

Liam has seen a huge difference in the profits being made on his farm since taking the decision to establish a limited company with his nephew in 2019 and convert to dairying.

“The company has worked very well so far and has taken a lot of pressure off me and allowed me to focus more heavily on contracting,” Liam said.

The pair feel that their success is as a result of having over borrowed and started out with the extra working capital.

“Going forward we will be focusing on fertility, genetics, grass management and reducing our chemical nitrogen input. We are already spreading all slurry using LESS,” Donal continued.

“We neglected clover last year but it’s something we definitely have to try going forward. Ballyhaise has done a lot of work looking at its performance in this part of the country and they seem to be getting good results.

“We have held at 200 cows for this year with a 3.8LU/Ha. We’re pushing the boat out a bit at the moment and I’ll be looking to strike a better work-life balance going forward by reducing down to 3.3-3.4LU/Ha.

“At the higher stocking rate, you have to be able to forecast holes in your grass wedge early.

“I also have aspirations of reducing meal feeding down to 700kg/cow. We fed 850kg/cow of concentrates per cow last year.

“Around 182 cows is the ideal number. It works out at exactly seven rows in the parlour and the plan is to reach this number in the next two years.

“This will increase profitability, if anything, because I’ll have more time to focus on quality across the board.”

Donal and Liam advised those who attended the farm walk and are considering converting to overborrow and give themselves that cushion.

“The bank told us when we were borrowing to take what we needed and not to come back looking for more,” Donal said.

“This partnership with Liam has been a great way for me to get skin in the game and is a stepping stone towards having my own farm one day.

“We were lucky to be able to keep on top of repayments and the past two years has put us in a good cash position.

“There was the option to take a dividend last year but we decided not to and to have a rainy day fund to fall back on."

