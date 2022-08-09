Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 22.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘There was nothing more profitable than going gung-ho in the first year’ – meet the uncle and nephew team milking 200 cows in Mayo

Liam Trench and Donal Ronayne took the leap into dairying in 2021. They talk about setting up a company structure which works for both parties

Uncle and nephew team Liam Trench and Donal Ronayne milk 200 high EBI Jersey cross cows just outside Claremorris Expand
Trench Dairies bought in an additional 228 heifers based on their EBI across September and October of 2020 Expand
Combined with the handling facilities, the milking parlour cost €340,000 including VAT Expand
The herd of Jersey cross cows now has an EBI of €169 Expand
The total milking platform has been reseed in the past two years with AberGain and AberChoice grass seed mix. No clover was applied as Donal felt more needed to be done to improve soil fertility Expand
Trench Diaries hosted a public farm walk at the end of July, with Liam and Donal on hand to share their dairy experience so far Expand

Close

Uncle and nephew team Liam Trench and Donal Ronayne milk 200 high EBI Jersey cross cows just outside Claremorris

Uncle and nephew team Liam Trench and Donal Ronayne milk 200 high EBI Jersey cross cows just outside Claremorris

Trench Dairies bought in an additional 228 heifers based on their EBI across September and October of 2020

Trench Dairies bought in an additional 228 heifers based on their EBI across September and October of 2020

Combined with the handling facilities, the milking parlour cost €340,000 including VAT

Combined with the handling facilities, the milking parlour cost €340,000 including VAT

The herd of Jersey cross cows now has an EBI of €169

The herd of Jersey cross cows now has an EBI of €169

The total milking platform has been reseed in the past two years with AberGain and AberChoice grass seed mix. No clover was applied as Donal felt more needed to be done to improve soil fertility

The total milking platform has been reseed in the past two years with AberGain and AberChoice grass seed mix. No clover was applied as Donal felt more needed to be done to improve soil fertility

Trench Diaries hosted a public farm walk at the end of July, with Liam and Donal on hand to share their dairy experience so far

Trench Diaries hosted a public farm walk at the end of July, with Liam and Donal on hand to share their dairy experience so far

/

Uncle and nephew team Liam Trench and Donal Ronayne milk 200 high EBI Jersey cross cows just outside Claremorris
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Just outside the town of Claremorris in Co Mayo, uncle and nephew team Liam Trench and Donal Ronayne milk 200 high EBI Jersey cross cows.

It was a case of ambition meeting capital, two key factors in any new dairy enterprise. Donal (27) has a degree in dairy business from UCD under his belt along with experience in the running and managing of various dairy farms.

Most Watched

Privacy