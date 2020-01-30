'There are times of the year when you'd be going out the road and meet yourself coming back'

"It's like anything in life, when you get stuck into the middle of it there nothing you can do only embrace it," he says.

The Tipperary man, who along with his father William (a hardy 75) milks 130 cows and finishes cattle, is all set for his busiest time of on the farm.

"You wouldn't be idle," Ned (46) jokes - indeed the first calf of the 2020 season had just dropped moments before he picked up the phone.

Ned's musical talents have brought him acclaim all over the country and further afield.

A four-time All-Ireland Fleadh Ceoil-winning accordion player, he has been involved in the promotion of traditional music among young people since landing his first title in 1992.

Neither of his parents were musicians, although there was a great love of music in his house as a child.

Ned became interested in playing the accordion at a young age.

"I started learning properly when I was 10 or 11. I went on then to compete in Fleadhs and won a good few All-Irelands," he says.

Pupils

"When I got to 18, I started teaching, and I've been lucky over the years that a lot of my pupils did very well in Fleadh Ceoils."

Ned was instrumental in the establishment of a traditional youth orchestra, explaining that he became inspired by the story of Donal Walsh and set about raising funds through traditional music.

"The first traditional youth orchestra concert and CD made €30,000," he says. "Following the success and thinking the project was over, we disbanded the orchestra, but there was war with all the teenagers, who wanted the orchestra set up on a continual basis.

"So six years later we're still here and have raised well over €250,000 for different charities."

Ned believes the future of traditional music is secure, saying there has been a massive increase in interest among young people.

"When I was getting more and more into the music, some of my family thought I was stone mad with a busy farming at home," he says.

"Nowadays, there's a massive interest in it because more accessible to learn. Parents now can afford fairly expensive instruments at the drop of a hat, and there are more teachers around.

"Back in my day, it was tough to get in with a teacher; there wasn't that many teaching traditional music.

"Nowadays we have a couple of hundred kids involved in our local branch of Comhaltas.

"It's not going to die out now anyway, that's for sure."

Even with all his commitments, including his wife and three kids, Ned still has time to run his substantial dairy and beef farm in Tipperary.

"There are times of the year you'd be going out the road and meet yourself coming back," he says. "I'm lucky to have my dad. I wouldn't be gone that often, but if was going to do a concert on a particular day, he'd cover milking for me.

"Often I'd be going to a concert somewhere, and the bus would be leaving at 8.0 in the morning, and the milk lorry could be going before it, and the cows could be in for milking at 4.45am.

"That doesn't happen to happen - but that's what you have to do if you want to make it work."

Ned's father started farming from scratch in Millbrook in the mid-70s and built the operation up slowly over the years.

The Kellys, like many dairy farmers, are increasing the cow numbers at the moment and will be milking 130 cows this year.

However, they still retain a beef enterprise, partly because their land is fragmented.

"It's a thing we always did, and we love the cattle. Okay, there are times when you're not making a lot, but if you're going to banks and borrowing money you have that asset," Ned says. Ned worries that too many farmers are growing their herds too quickly. We have been growing the cow numbers gradually over the years and learning as we go.

Mentaility

"However, it seems like no one has any interest in 50 cows anymore," he says. "The mentality seems to be 'go into the bank and borrow €600,000-€700,000, put up state-of-the-art everything and then start off with 150 cows'.

"While there are some brilliant operators out there, there's an awful lot of lads that are going to the wrong fellas for advice.

"I don't think a lot of them realise the work that's in it."

Ned says many young dairy farmers are caught in a situation where they have huge cow numbers and no help.

"Some of them can become bitter men then," he says.

The 2020 Gradam Ceoil TG4 music awards are coming to Belfast on February 23 to honor an array of talented Traditional Irish and international musicians.

Tickets for TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards 2020 are available now from www.waterfront.co.uk or +442890334455

Indo Farming