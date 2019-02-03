While dozens of young men and women continue to leave the Irish farming sectors each year in favour of more lucrative jobs, it is comforting to see 25-year-old Michael Kavanagh building a nice career for himself.

While dozens of young men and women continue to leave the Irish farming sectors each year in favour of more lucrative jobs, it is comforting to see 25-year-old Michael Kavanagh building a nice career for himself.

'The work is 24/7 but I'd love to expand the farm'

"I have a serious love of farming. It's hard going and it's 24/7 but I make the most of it," he says.

Michael has the right attitude. He takes in a decent holiday once a year, and last week he wrapped up his involvement in the local drama production of 'Juno and the Paycock'.

"Farming can be a lonely job so it's important to have a social outlet. I love the drama as you get to meet so many people. I also love travelling and I'm just back from a skiing trip," he says.

Pictured is Michael Kavanagh feeding his cows. Picture: Patrick Browne

A graduate in civil engineering from UCD, Michael had no intention of a career on the home farm until he spent six months working at a dairy unit in New Zealand in 2014. That stint changed his mind.

"When I came home I did my Green Cert in Kilmuckridge and then built a separate milking parlour and yard on the outside farm, which is a few miles down the road from the home place," he says.

"I also got my own herd number."

Michael milks a herd of 60 Holstein/Friesian crosses, while his father Peter milks a further 150 on the home farm. They supply to Strathroy Dairy.