'The priority has to be keeping Irish products on the shelves in the UK'

Upgrades and new work are being carried on the cubicles, and further capacity is being added to the farm's slurry storage facilities as the Dairygold suppliers drive on to meet new milking targets.

It's a work in progress and it is not cheap, with an extra 160 units being added at the farm.

But father Alan and his 27-year-old son Barry are firm believers in the "white gold" credentials of dairying and are confident that the sector will thrive despite the imminent problems which Brexit might hold for the sector.

"It's the future and I am confident about the dairy sector, though farmers thinking of expanding their herds should pay attention to rental costs," says Alan. "They are expensive at the moment and this can affect the balance sheet.

"There will be a shock when the deal is done but things will balance out over the next two years," adds Alan, who has been in dairy since Ireland joined the EU back in 1973.

His father ran a beef and tillage enterprise and, as Alan puts it, "I even remember sheep on the farm when I was growing up".

The Coleman farm runs across 140 acres on the home block, with another 60 acres rented, plus a 60-acre outside block, and father and son are happy with the return of 31.5 c/l they are getting from their herd of 250 Jersey crosses.