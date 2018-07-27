Farm Ireland
'The heatwave could end up costing us 2.5c/L'

 

Dairy Farmer, Edward OSullivan of Ballydunlea, Killarney, rearing his own friesian cross, jersey and Montbeliardes. He has an early turnout to grass and the use of proven grazing technologies increases dairy cow performance and reduce costs of milk production. Photo:Valerie OSullivan
Dairy Farmer, Edward OSullivan of Ballydunlea, Killarney, rearing his own friesian cross, jersey and Montbeliardes. He has an early turnout to grass and the use of proven grazing technologies increases dairy cow performance and reduce costs of milk production. Photo:Valerie OSullivan

Ken Whelan

A lack of water is not something you associate with Killarney but it is a problem that is costing local dairy farmer Edward O'Sullivan over one cent per litre for his milk at the moment.

"The well on the farm ran dry at the height of the heatwave a week back, but I managed to get connected to my brother's farm nearby so we had an emergency supply until we got connected to the public water system," the 39-year-old explains.

"It was a worry for a while. It's an extra cost but that's farming for you. Look it - it could be worse."

There are other ways in which Edward is counting the cost of the heatwave.

His use of concentrates for his herd has shot up.

"I could buy ration at €160 a tonne last year but it is over €250 a tonne now," he says.

"And we are going through our silage and round bales as well so there could be more problems at the end of the year."

Edward succinctly sums up the effects of the heatwave: "No water, no cows; no cows, no milk; and no milk, no money to pay the bills."

In total he expects the heatwave to cut about 2.5c per litre off his balance sheet later in the year.

But looking on the bright side, Edward's herd of some 80 British Friesians and Jersey crosses are milking more.

"I have had the best milking figures for five years," he says, hoping this productivity might alleviate his bank balance fears for later this year.

His dairy enterprise at his 70-acre home farm is one of the best in Ireland, with his herd producing milk with proteins of 3.70 and fats at 4.50 - a rating in the top 1pc nationwide. He supplies milk to the Kerry Group, who are paying him 37.5c/l including bonuses, to reflect that quality.

Weather aside, Edward intends to continue with his breeding and expansion plans on the farm at the foothills of the Macgillicuddy Reeks later this year.

First up is to increase the amount of Jersey in the genetic profile of his herd, which stands at 60pc British Friesian, 30pc Jersey and 10pc other.

Also on the 'to do list' is improving the cattle sheds and building new ones

Edward is married to Sinead, who is planning to return to her job as an adult education teacher when the couple's three children - Grace (9), Daniel (7) and Aoife (5) - are reared.

On farming issues generally, Edward casts a weary eye on what is happening especially on the question of land being "locked up" by the various grant-aided environmental schemes like GLAS - and, of course, Brexit

He believes the Government should introduce a proper retirement scheme for farmers which would free up land for leasing or buying.

"The older farmers and the inactive landowners are entitled to do what they want with their land," he says. "Nobody would say otherwise.

"But if a proper retirement scheme for farmers was in place which would replace these add-on income aid schemes, the land would be freed up for the productive farmers."

Off-farm, Edward takes an interest in soccer. Once a player, he is now a TV watcher .

"It's a physical sport and you get injuries in a physical sport. Not good for my job," he says, adding that beach walking is his preferred form of recreation.

