'The heatwave could end up costing us 2.5c/L'

A lack of water is not something you associate with Killarney but it is a problem that is costing local dairy farmer Edward O'Sullivan over one cent per litre for his milk at the moment.

"The well on the farm ran dry at the height of the heatwave a week back, but I managed to get connected to my brother's farm nearby so we had an emergency supply until we got connected to the public water system," the 39-year-old explains.

"It was a worry for a while. It's an extra cost but that's farming for you. Look it - it could be worse."

There are other ways in which Edward is counting the cost of the heatwave.

His use of concentrates for his herd has shot up.

"I could buy ration at €160 a tonne last year but it is over €250 a tonne now," he says.

"And we are going through our silage and round bales as well so there could be more problems at the end of the year."

Edward succinctly sums up the effects of the heatwave: "No water, no cows; no cows, no milk; and no milk, no money to pay the bills."