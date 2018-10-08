It wasn't only the Ploughing Championships that took a battering from Storm Ali recently.

'The Department will have to bring in a feed voucher scheme this winter'

When we spoke on Wednesday - the day the Ploughing was cancelled - Michael Guinan in nearby Rahan was counting the cost of the violent winds, which had flattened three of the 14 acres of maize he is using as a feed "buffer" for his herd of some 80 Montbéliardes.

"That's farming for you," Michael says ruefully. "I'll have to get the contractor in pronto style."

Michael farms in partnership his wife Concepta at their 180-acre homeplace in Rahan near Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Michael Guinan with wife Concepta and son Kevin. Photo: Damien Eagers

The herd produce for Lakeland Dairies at a current price of 32.78c/l, which Michael describes as "good, but could be better".

He also sells his bullocks for the marts, where he says prices are unimpressive due mainly to the "fodder situation and the uncertainty around Brexit".

One of the pebbles in Michael's shoe is the trend of co-ops to offer fixed milk price schemes. The price offered this year was below the price on the day they made the offer and "sent out the signal that farmers would be happy to produce milk at a lower price".

"The co-ops get a guaranteed margin on every litre of milk they sell, which is more than what the farmers get," he points out.