'The British seem to be in limbo land over Brexit'

Kieran McDermott is spreading fertiliser, anticipating the midweek rain at the home farm in Co Monaghan when I mention the 'B' word - and he just sighs and quietly replies:"Don't melt my brains."

He then gets his second wind and says: "It's a great job for the civil servants who can spend their whole time rewriting the same thing for years. It keeps them occupied."

The 29-year-old, like most farmers in the border counties, has had enough of the endless arguments about a hard or soft border, and he is excoriating about the British negotiating abilities.

"The whole thing is about their economy, not migration, and that is what they should be concentrating on," he says.

"But it is all talk from them and no decisions or vision. It just drags on and we don't know who will be better off at the end of it. The British seem to be in limbo land."

Kieran is happy with the Irish Government and the EU's stance on maintaining a soft border, and he is confident that this will be central to the outcome next March - or maybe the following March.

Kieran is also confident that his co-op, LacPatrick, which has cross-border operations, has taken sufficient commercial precautions to safeguard the enterprises of its farmer members in advance the outcome of these Brexit talks.

"But who knows what is going to happen if anything at all?" he adds.