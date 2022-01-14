Farming

The benefits of once-a-day-milking: ‘Switching to OAD was the best thing that ever happened’

Galway farmer Eamon Connaughton made the change because he had to, and he says that despite a drop in output per cow, ‘my bottom line hasn’t changed hugely’, and the lifestyle and other advantages are huge

No turning back: Dairy farmer Eamon Connaughton at his farm in Carrowclough, Loughrea, Co Galway, where he has switched to once-a-day milking Expand
Dr Emer Kennedy of Teagasc Expand
Eamon feeding his high-EBI Jersey-Friesian crosses Expand
Eamon's philosophy is to 'keep things simple' Expand
Emer Kennedy Expand
Eamon says his herd have not had any issues with the change to OAD Expand
Eamon is enjoying the extra spare time afforded by his switch Expand
The financial impact Expand

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

They say necessity is the mother of all invention and this was certainly true for dairy farmer Eamon Connaughton, who was faced with losing a third of his grazing platform in 2018 with just six weeks’ notice.

With 140 cows to milk and feed, he was left with limited options for his holding at Carrowclough, Loughrea, Co Galway, but was determined not to panic.

