'Switching to dairy farming has surpassed my expectations' - Former top suckler farmer

No regrets: Michael Doran was IFA livestock chairman when he took the decision to ditch his 120-cow suckler herd in favour of dairying

When he spoke to the Farming Independent on his plans in 2014, he said he believed that the tightest margins in dairying are better than the most optimistic returns from beef.

Six years on, he has no regrets about his decision.

“It has surpassed my expectations,” he says. “We are milking more cows than we thought, we bought land which I never thought we would have the opportunity to in my life, and we are benefiting from the profitability of dairy farming.”

Michael calved his first dairy heifers in Jan/Feb 2014; he had never milked a cow before and he needed to master the basics of dairy farming.

Calf rearing was another big hurdle but it didn’t take long to get into the swing of things.

“We had never been used to rearing calves, so trying to get it right was a real challenge,” Michael says.

“After about six weeks when we got our first milk cheque and I saw that I could calf an animal and have a return coming in in just a few weeks, it started to change the focus, and I started to realise the cash-flow that comes with dairying.”

Michael says that a new entrant training course he undertook with Teagasc was a big help. A number of the students set up a discussion group that is still active today with “like-minded people” that were facing the same challenges.

Michael says he is comfortable keeping his cow numbers at 240 with his milking platform currently stocked at 3cows/ha.

Every year, Michael has between five and ten people get in touch for advice on making the switch to dairy.

“First thing I say to them is that there are massive opportunities — there is a good return if you do it right,” he says.

“The most important thing is to do a good business plan. It’s important not to over-complicate the system and to keep it simple and keep it grass-based.”

However, he also warns farmers that they have to be prepared to put in the workload.

“The spring is going to be an awful lot busier than you would have experienced before,” he says.

There are times when he misses his former career in sucklers.

“You miss looking out at a field of Limousin or Charolais animals,” he says.

“There’s nothing nicer, but you have to realistically look at your own family business and what’s best for you.

“There’s clearly a massive opportunity in the dairy industry.”

Indo Farming