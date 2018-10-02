Storm Ali taught this dairy farmer a 'powerful' lesson

As we begin October we are all enjoying the ‘Indian’ summer that has engulfed the country for the past 10 days. I suppose in a way it is helping us to park Storm Ali which was a storm and a half.

The county of Monaghan often escapes the extreme weather but Storm Ali didn’t spare us.

Like so many others, I travelled by bus to the Ploughing Championships on that fateful Wednesday two weeks ago.

On the way down I got the phone call to tell me that the power was off. I was glad to hear that the morning milking was all done before we were cut off.

Once we arrived in Tullamore, we waited and we left. Sure it was disappointing, but understandable. From my own experiences with our local show, you will hold out as long as possible living in hope that the worst won’t happen.

But unfortunately for the NPA the worst did happen and Day Two had to be cancelled. Like everything in life you learn from it and move on. Roll on 2019 wherever it will be.

Travelling home that day, and especially when we got back into Monaghan, it was plain to see the huge numbers of trees that had fallen.

I arrived home at about 5pm and there was still no power and I had no generator.