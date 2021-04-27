It was the day Norma Dinneen was asked ‘Can you fly to Shanghai next week?’ that she decided she needed a change of direction.

For many people the opportunity to fly all over the world with their job is not one to be missed, but for Norma the travel had become too much.

When the Shanghai trip was proposed, the Cork woman was just two weeks back at work after having her second child.

"I was working as electrical engineer in Limerick. It was a three-hour drive every day and at least once a quarter I would be expected to travel overseas to China, Japan or the US. Then, I was back just two weeks and I was asked if I could go to Shanghai the following week. I just couldn't do it and worked out my notice."

Home farm

Norma and her husband Tom are both from dairy farms in Cork and set up home on Tom's parents’ farm in Ballynoe near Fermoy, taking over the running of the dairy herd after getting married in 2009.

The farm had been a Monitor farm and while there was some Montbéliarde in the herd they were being phased out.

"The focus at the time in the sector was on Friesians and Jersey cross to create volume,” says Norma. “That was a big part of the Monitor farms at the time as we were preparing for the abolition of quotas."

The Dinneens had a 10-unit milking parlour, but with Tom spending a lot of time in the parlour every morning and evening and the couple looking at the possibility of increasing the herd to 180-200 cows, they decided to invest in new facilities.

"We needed a bigger parlour, especially if we were expanding the herd, and we imported a 24-unit parlour from New Zealand. Tom now has the cows milked in less than an hour."

While the plan was to increase cow numbers, they stayed at 100 due to limitations with the milking platform. "That was the main constraining factor, although we have an outside block for heifer rearing and silage."

Expand Close Friesian and Montbéliarde cows grazing on the Dinneen farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Friesian and Montbéliarde cows grazing on the Dinneen farm

During her second maternity leave, Norma went back to college, studying a speciality food production course in UCC. "I got a bursary for it, which made a huge difference, and it allowed us to look at possible options to diversify the farm.

"We looked at a lot of things, including ice-cream, yogurt and cheese varieties and in 2014/2015 we made our first cheese. We had no building or stainless steel, we were in and out of Teagasc Moorepark to see if we could make it and, more importantly, liked making it. It was on a tiny scale that we produced our first cheese with the help of funding from Enterprise Ireland.

"Then I went back to work and lasted six weeks or so."

Viable

The decision to produce cheddar was a commercial one for Norma and Tom.

"For us it had to be something that was commercially viable – a product that would sell and be something Irish consumers wanted,” she says.

"There was a lack of farmhouse cheese being produced in the country. For a country that produces so much milk, there is only 20 farmers making cheese on farms. If you look at Holland, it's the size of Munster but they have hundreds.

Expand Close Tom and Norma with their son Tadhg (4) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom and Norma with their son Tadhg (4)

"This was never going to be a project that was about selling at farmers’ markets. Standing at a stall is not for me, it had to be commercially viable and I knew I wanted to aim at retailers and multiples and speciality food stores, with an eye also on the export market. And we wanted to go a scale that it's not just dependent on myself and Tom."

The Dinneens built their €320,000 cheese-making facility in 2018.

"There was a lag in getting it built as we were reliant on Leader funding, which was slow to re-open, but it gave us €150,000 in funding - we couldn't have done it without that."

The couple sourced everything themselves, including a vat from Amsterdam, and the facility took nine months to build.

Expand Close The cheesemaking process gets underway at the Bó Rua facility / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cheesemaking process gets underway at the Bó Rua facility

Their next step was to get the cheese on to supermarket shelves and they were able to get a trial in Supervalu through Moorepark.

"We really were cutting our teeth in the whole retail area as we had absolutely no experience of this. Our focus in 2019 was on getting into speciality cheese shops, cheesemongers and speciality food service. One of our first customers was Avoca who came down to meet us and taste the cheese in 2019.

"We also got a listing with Pallas Foods’, which supply every cafe and restaurant in the country, and it got us into their catalogue, which was huge.

"But our first pallet of cheese went to Pallas on March 8 last year, the week the country went into Covid lockdown. It was white noise here...what are we going to do?

"Thankfully my engineering background came into use and we got our online store up and running that weekend and we started online sales, which have surpassed all our expectations,” says Norma.

Expand Close Norma with the finished product which has won Blas nahÉireann and Great Taste (London) food awards / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Norma with the finished product which has won Blas nahÉireann and Great Taste (London) food awards

"We set up an account straight away with DPD, which we're still using today. We only dispatch on Wednesday, in temperature-controlled packaging, to ensure it arrives in the best possible condition before the weekend."

They also turned to bottling milk in the first week of lockdown, responding to local demand.

"I hate the word, but we had to ‘pivot’. We had to move away from food service and we managed to get a listing for Musgraves, which means all their supermarkets can stock our products. Our cheese goes into a central warehouse so any Supervalu that wants it can have it in two days. Last month we also secured a listing with Tesco, so that puts us in another 70-plus supermarkets.

Last year their milk won gold at the Blas na hÉireann awards and they won gold for their cheese in 2019, and also won two stars at the Great Taste Awards in London last year.

They also won the Rising Star category of the 2019 Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year competition.

"It was our first time entering the Great Taste Awards, we expected nothing and sent off one block of cheese to London."

The cheese’s award-winning quality, Norma says, is down to the influence of the Montbéliarde cattle in the herd.

"When you talk about wine, the word terroir is used, which means the environmental influence on it. If you gave my cheese-making recipe to another cheese-maker it would be another type of cheese. It's down to the milk from our cows and what they are grazing on.

"Our cheese is a semi-hard cheese, matured for nine months. A longer maturation would lead to a drier and more intense flavour, but we like it as it is."

‘Anyone can learn to make cheese, but the real skill is in its maturing

At 7am on cheesemaking mornings, once Tom is finished milking, 1,500 litres of milk flows under gravity from the milking parlour next door to the cheese dairy.

Within an hour the milk is pasteurised and poured into the cheese vat. The cheesemaking process begins with the addition of starter cultures which change the milk sugars into lactic acid, so the milk begins to ferment. Starter cultures play an important role in the final cheese flavour.

Expand Close Rennet is added to the milk and transforms it into a solid curd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rennet is added to the milk and transforms it into a solid curd

Rennet is then stirred in to coagulate the milk — this transforms the milk into a solid curd. The subsequent cutting of the coagulated curd separates the curds from the whey. The curds are the solid part while the whey is the liquid. The vat of curds and whey is then heated and stirred, until the optimum time to carefully drain off the whey is reached.

‘Cheddaring’ refers to the blocking and stacking of the curds to achieve the characteristic cheddar texture; after the whey has been drained and the pile of curds has matted together, it is cut into sections that are piled one on top of the other to encourage further whey drainage.

A traditional cheddar peg mill is then used to mill the curds, which at this point have a squeaky texture.

Salt is added to the milled curd and the curd is packed into the cheese moulds, which are pressed overnight.

Labour intensive

The next morning the cheese is moved to the maturing room where is stored on timber shelving, at a controlled temperature and humidity, in cave-like conditions.

The cheese matures over nine months. It’s then, says Norma, that the real work takes place.

“The ‘affinage’ or maturing of the cheese is a very important step, and quite labour intensive. I bring the wheels to maturity, by coating, turning, washing and caring for them.

"My aim is for the cheese to develop a firm yet delicately creamy texture and full flavour. Anyone can learn to make cheese, but the real skill is in its maturing.”