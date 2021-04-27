Farming

‘Standing at a stall is not for me – this had to be a commercially viable cheese with export potential’  

Dairy farming couple Norma and Tom Dinneen are enjoying the taste of success, winning the Rising Star category in the 2019 Zurich/Farming Independent Farmer of the Year awards, for cheese produced on their farm in east Cork — but they have had to overcome some big challenges to make the business work

Norma Dineen pictured in the Bó Rua cheese-making facility on the Dineens' farm in Ballynoe, east Cork PHOTOS: LIAM BURKE Expand
It was the day Norma Dinneen was asked ‘Can you fly to Shanghai next week?’ that she decided she needed a change of direction.

For many people the opportunity to fly all over the world with their job is not one to be missed, but for Norma the travel had become too much.

