Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 19 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

See inside this 230-crossbred cow dairy farm with an EBI of €157

Shinagh Dairy Farm is achieving 11pc return on capital on leased ground

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Shinagh Dairy Farm was set up in 2011 as part of a collaborative project between the four west Cork Co-Ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird, and Drinagh, in conjunction with Carbery and Teagasc.

The farm is located just outside of Bandon town in the heart of West Cork.

The farm is leasing 78ha off Shinagh estates, which is owned by the four west Cork co-ops, and is currently in year eight of its 15-year lease.

Shinagh Dairy Farm invested €820,000 converting the farm and stocking it. This included the price of reseeding the farm, of which 75pc was reseeded between 2010 and 2011, converting the wintering facilities, creating roadways and €210,000 that was spent on the 20-unit parlour, built in the middle of the grazing platform.

This investment was funded partially by the west Cork co-ops, which funded the farm €260,000 of equity by the west Cork co-ops and borrowed a further €560,000. The farm is paying the rent, labour, no single farm payment and now have accumulated €520,000 of cash.

Kevin Ahern, the Farm Manager is the only full-time staff working on the farm, but the farm does hire a student for three months for the calving and breeding season. Contractors take care of the winter feeding, fertiliser, baling and slurry on the farm, and all calves are contract reared.

Currently, the 230-crossbred cow herd stands at an EBI of €157, weighing more towards fertility with €64 devoted to this. The average calving interval is 370 days and some 93pc of the herd is calved down in the first six weeks.

“EBI is where we’re going with the breeding. We’re using fertile bulls and we’re chasing the milk solids all the time,” said the Farm Manager.

Also Read

The cows are set to produce 407kg of milk solids this year, amounting to 1,320kg/ha.

“For the future we’ll go steady as regards the numbers. We’ve banked a lot of money at this stage and there’s talks of maybe bringing on another labour unit, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

All of the milking platform is in one block and has a mixture of free-draining and heavy clay soils, which range from rolling to steep in nature.

The milking platform the is stocked at 3.21 LU/ha. The farm has grown almost 11t DM/ha this year, almost 3t behind last year’s growth. The cows are expected to be fed 1.3t of meal by the end of year and an extra 520kg of forage was bought in to fill the gap, compared to just feeding just 300kgs of concentrates in 2017.

“We’ve enough fodder now for a four-month winter. We acted fast and bought 40ac of silage, at the start of July and that’s what saved us.”

“More automation would maybe take a bit of pressure off the labour time all around the farm. The next step would be to get the feeders in the parlour, to slacken off the labour and free up some time.”

As of November 23, some 80pc of the farm was closed with an aim of fully closing the farm with an average farm cover of 750kg DM/ha, in order to have enough for early spring grazing, weather permitting.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

Some producers are struggling to keep up with consumer demand for organic beef and other products

Organic Farming Scheme opens to new applications (up to €170/ha in...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Tom Honan/PA)

Varadkar promises full equality for the self-employed when it comes to income...
Carrick on Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Carrick-on-Suir mart not to re-open after fire
A fodder survey completed at the end of October showed that 1/3 of farmers nationally are still short 15pc of fodder.

Farmers told they should have two months extra silage in reserve
GEA dairy system

Dairy recovery sees value Irish agricultural output grow at second...
More than half of Kerry Co-op members now are not involved in farming, and this has complicated the tax situation of Kerry Co-op shares.

Kerry Co-op plans partial spin out of €2.2bn stake in plc
(Stock image)

Temperatures to take a dip as this week promises a 'colder regime'