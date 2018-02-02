Relentless rain has halted our slurry spreading plans

Most dairy farmers on the western seaboard will look back at 2017 as a good year that finished with a serious sting in its tail.

Most dairy farmers on the western seaboard will look back at 2017 as a good year that finished with a serious sting in its tail.

All was rosy on the farm until mid July with good milk prices matched by excellent grass growth and ideal weather.

Then the rain started to fall and now six months later it is still falling. Grazing became very challenging on our farm throughout the autumn but for many it became almost impossible without damaging the ground repeatedly.

Ultimately this resulted in failed attempts to harvest silage along with earlier housing leading to increased inputs and costs as well as slurry storage issues. The good milk price has helped to cushion the problem by allowing farmers the freedom to purchase extra concentrates to mask the feed shortage. However for badly affected farmers this will impact significantly on what should have been a very profitable year. This week our discussion group will meet to analyse our 2017 figures.

Thoor Ballylee Castle, the former home of poet William Butler Yeats Gort, Co. Galway has been flooded again this year. Photo: Hany Marzouk