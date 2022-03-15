Rearing Friesians from calf to weanling was a struggle for this Tipperary farmer, then he changed to Limousin heifers

Dermot Costello was struggling to make a living on his 42ac Tipperary farm, rearing over 100 Friesians from calf to weanling.

Squeezed by rising input costs, he decided to change the colour and type of livestock he keeps, and he is optimistic that he has found a formula to provide a reasonable return.

Dermot now buys Limousin heifers to sell as suckler herd replacements.

“I was putting a lot of money into them as calves with milk, meal and veterinary costs, etc and I was having to wait 12 months to get my money back,” he told farmers at the recent Teagasc open day on the farm.

“I wanted to change to a system where I didn’t have to wait as long for my money and if possible to have money coming in throughout the year — I needed to be getting money to keep going.

“I went to finishing some Limousin and Charolais heifers. Then I was paying a meal bill for the whole year and I wanted to go to a system where I could eliminate meal completely and cut down on the expenditure.

“I really wanted a low-cost system and to cut back on fertiliser use.”

However, Dermot says the margin is tightening again as the cost of maiden heifers soars.

“It was in my head for a while to buy them at a weight that they would not need much maintenance, near enough to 500kg, put them in calf and get them up to 600kg or 650kg for calving down or selling in calf,” he said.

“My plan was to do it all the year round, so every month I have a few to sell and I am buying in replacements. The exception may be the May-June period, because I have fewer customers at that time of the year.

“What I am buying in has become very expensive. When the beef went up it did not suit me at all. I am now gone from buying at around €1,200/hd and I am lucky to be able to get them at €1,400/hd.

“So I have dropped the weights and cut back to buying in at 450-460kg.

“I used to be getting €2,100- 2,200 for them at selling. I am not getting anything more now but the cost of buying in has gone up a lot and the margin has tightened.

“I am hoping that the suckler farmer may be in a stronger position when he is buying them, because he is getting a better price for his weanlings.

“Typically they are on the farm for up to 10 months and up to a month longer if I calve them before selling.”

Expand Close Dermot’s Limousin heifers, which he rears and sells as suckler herd replacements / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dermot’s Limousin heifers, which he rears and sells as suckler herd replacements

Dermot’s farm at Lisquillabeen, Coolbawn, outside Borrisokane was hosting one of the Teagasc series of Spring Beef Grass Walks taking place this month to highlight the benefit of good soil fertility for grass production, to lower farm costs.

His Teagasc adviser Michael Daly explained that Dermot now concentrates on producing mainly Limousin heifers, in-calf or calved down for which he has established a good customer base.

“There are 60 continental cross heifers to try a system that reduces his meal bill and maximises grass use on the farm,” said Michael.

“It is working for Dermot. It may not work for everyone — it is a moveable feast.

“It is an exceptionally dry farm and the plan is to maximise the use of grass and make the best use of slurry, which is very good value today, given where fertiliser prices have gone.

“Artificial fertiliser costs on this farm were around €3,000 last year and this year that would be costing about €8,000 so we will be relying a lot more on using slurry as required.”

The balance between yard-fed silage and grazing is tightly managed, with every opportunity taken to graze available grass from the earliest possible date.

At present there is enough grass on the farm for about one third of the stock to be out.

Expand Close Farmers on the Teagasc open day on Dermot’s farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Farmers on the Teagasc open day on Dermot’s farm

The soil temperature on the farm last week was 6.5-7⁰C, and a slight recovery of grazed pasture was evident walking the fields.

“There was some of the stock out on January 15, but they had to be housed again in early February after the weather changed but some of them are out again since February 26,” said Michael.

“The two weeks out saved 10-15 bales of silage.”

The Limousin cross in-calf heifers on the land last week were contented and in good condition.

Dermot does not have a pre-defined area of the farm for silage. He would normally go out with a good level of nitrogen in the spring — 40 units in the good old days — and try to grow as much grass as possible during the peak growth season early in the year and take off the surplus grass in baled silage.

Last year he achieved 76 DMD and 14pc pr with very dry silage at 44pc DM.

Fears of winter fodder shortages

Farmers could be facing a serious winter fodder shortage this year, Teagasc beef specialist Alan Dillon has warned.

Thousands of land-owners who wrap silage to sell are likely to drop out in 2022 because of the prohibitive cost of inputs — exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine.

“The supply of silage may not be there to buy this year,” Mr Dillon said, predicting the price will soar to over €50 per bale.

“Last year it was costing €100-120/ac to fertilise for silage using all chemical. Now the cost has more or less doubled.”

As a result, he said, plenty of farmers who usually make silage and sell their surplus would not be doing so this year

Mr Dillon said slurry is set to become the “saving grace” and advised that there is a possible saving of about €315/ha to be made on P and K requirements.

Despite the cost of producing it, he stressed that silage quality “will be more important than ever”, because compensating for quality loss with concentrates will be a very expensive option.

“A lot of farmers are thinking of going with two bags of cut sward and letting it grow for an extra three weeks to get bulk,” he said. “The problem is there will be more bulk, but the quality will be down — and the cost of ration is spiralling.

Further increase

“The merchants are saying there is another €20-30/t going on this month and a further increase of €50/t in April.

“So the ration that was costing €250-270/t is going to be costing you €450/t and heading towards €500/t and we don’t know where it is going to stop.

Expand Close Teagasc beef specialist Alan Dillon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Teagasc beef specialist Alan Dillon

“Even though it is going to cost a fortune this year it is more essential than ever to make better-quality silage.

“If you are feeding cattle, the difference could be 4-6kg meal per day. Over 100-120 days it could be a half-tonne of ration in the difference in animal intake between good and bad silage. That could be costing over €200 head difference in the cost of finishing an animal.

“So it is still worth making good silage by spreading fertiliser soon, having adequate nutrients and cutting in May.

“Cutting in June and July, the bulk is up, but there will be loss in quality.

“Baled silage could still save you a lot of money this year, even though it is going to be much dearer to make it than it has been.

“The objective should be to get your winter feed as close as possible to the feeding quality of grass.

“Allowing cutting go on into June and July when it is gone into hay is going to cost you an absolute fortune at the other end.

“Trying to have good grass for the summer and top-quality silage for the winter will be key.”

Mr Dillon recommends applying not less than 80 units of N — two bags of protected urea and 3,000gal of slurry/ac to get growth going.

Value of slurry ‘almost doubled’ since last year

The value of slurry has “almost doubled” as a replacement for chemical fertiliser since last year, according to Teagasc advisers Michel Daly and Neil Lynch. The pair recommend that slurry should be used as much as possible

Mr Daly advised the attendees of the open day at Dermot Costello’s farm that every 1,000 gallons of slurry at 3.5pcDM has the equivalent value of €21 worth of chemical fertiliser, while 7pc DM slurry is worth up to €37 per 1,000 gal.

The target should be to have 75pc of slurry spread by the end of April. And it should be applied under cool, damp, overcast or even misty conditions for optimum results.

Expand Close Teagasc adviser Michel Daly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Teagasc adviser Michel Daly

An application of 3,000gal/ac should provide adequate P and K for first-cut silage, with the potential to save €315/ac on fertiliser costs.

Mr Daly recommended prioritising slurry for silage ground and advised that an application of 3,000gal/ac in spring using a trailing shoe application has an N value €50 greater than a corresponding application in summer using a splash plate spreader.

Mr Lynch urged farmers to “get as much slurry as possible out on the land by the end of April to get the benefit of the earlier growth — while P and K does not change depending on the time of the year in stored slurry, the N does change”.

“With N costing a fortune this year, every unit saved is valuable. The value of slurry has almost doubled compared to last year.

“Using more slurry to replace N is one thing that can be done to cut the cost of production.”