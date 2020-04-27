Farming

'People were knocking on our door looking for ice-cream'

A major drop in milk prices led a dairy-farming couple to expand their horizons. They dreamed of bringing ice-cream to the world, but soon realised that the world wanted to come to them

Cool customers: Brid and Roger Fahy of Linnalla Ice Cream with some of their dairy herd on their farm in Co Clare. Photo: Paul Lehane
Andrew Hamilton

Brid and Roger Fahy have been making ice-cream on their dairy farm for almost 15 years. After spending much of that time chasing big supermarkets, they have discovered that less really is more, and have completely refocused their business. And it's working.

Located at New Quay, at the most north-westerly tip of Co Clare, Linnalla Ice-Cream is not exactly on the beaten track. This isolation has proved to be both a stumbling block and their biggest asset.

Having established the company with the aim of supplying supermarkets and restaurants, the cost of transporting their product was threatening the Fahys' bottom line.