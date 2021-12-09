Overcoming the unique challenges of organic dairy farming in the Burren

Managing an organic dairy herd in the Burren presents many challenges, but second-generation organic farmer Seamus Howard takes it in his stride.

“Organic farming is a way of life for me and I really don’t know any other type of production,” says Seamus, who farms around 100ha in Kilnaboy outside Ennis in Co Clare.

“Dairy farming is unusual in this area, but my farm is unique in that half is in the Burren Winterage and the other half is arable ground with relatively deep topsoil, so I have developed a different management technique for each soil type.

“It is a Natura 2000 site, so it has its own set of restrictions, but it makes you farm to the capacity of the soil, which is actually the best approach a farmer can take.

“My father James, who passed away in 2019, converted the land to organic back in 1987 and was an advocate for organic farming for many years. My son Gavin (16) now helps me on the farm, continuing that tradition.”

Seamus with his children James and Ella Grace

Seamus with his children James and Ella Grace





Soil and grass

The soil is hugely important to the sustainability of the farming system Seamus is operating.

“If you don’t look after the soil, it won’t look after you,” he says. “It is vital in terms of animal health and welfare. It is a critical part of the architecture of the ecosystem.

“The milk produced on our farm is 100pc grass-fed. For many years we have supplied Glenisk — they are an excellent company to deal with.

“This year I undertook an extensive reseed, with almost 40pc of the land reseeded to increase forage supply. Varieties used were mainly red clover and westerwold ryegrass.

“I generally reseed in early April, and the first year of a reseed has to be delicately managed.

“Once you have four clover leaves, you can generally let young stock in to gently graze it down to two leaves, which spurs the plant to put on more leaves, encouraging good coverage, so when you come back again there are six clover leaves.

“In year two I generally take two or three cuts of silage from that reseed — I am lucky in that I have enough ground and am not under pressure for grass, enabling me to put the land under minimum stress.”

Dairy herd

The drying-off period is an area that Seamus prioritises; he feels that the normal 6-8 weeks is not enough for the cows to recover and rebuild their strength.

“I supply milk from February to October, and dry off the cows from November through to when they calve in mid-February, allowing them time to recuperate,” he says.

“Traditionally we had a Holstein/Friesian cow but I have never been really satisfied with that breed as the right cow for this land type.

“Last year I brought in 20 Fleckvieh heifers from Austria, and while it was an expensive decision, I am really happy with how it has worked out.

“This breed is more suited to my farm: it has a larger frame and is very good on its feet, which suits the Burren agro-ecosystem.

“I am working with David Clarke in Mullingar to bring in some additional cows from Denmark as the breeds used there are very productive.

“Austria and Denmark have led the way in terms of organic dairying in Europe, and they have honed the technical skills required to increase output while minimising inputs.

“Their organic dairy herds average 8-9,000 litres a year, which is exceptional. I am milking 30 cows — with plans to double that — and this year I averaged 7,500 litres per cow, which I was very happy with.”

Seamus's herd

Seamus's herd





Milking robots

Seamus plans to introduce a Lely milking robot next year, to make the farming system more animal-friendly.

“The research suggests that using robots is really beneficial for cows’ health,” he says.

“I have consulted extensively, and all going well I plan to introduce a robot next year. The plan is to milk cows up to three times a day, so I will still have the same milk volume, but spread out over the entire day.

“For me cow health is number one — I don’t really focus on lactations per cow, but instead am happy if 90pc of the herd are producing high volumes.

“Then I can carry 10pc that might be older cows who are not producing as much; as long as they are healthy and have low somatic cell counts and no mastitis, that works for me.”





Market

Seamus is aware that he is producing a unique quality product from the Burren landscape.

“We all know the market is there for organic food, and buy-in from the processors is critical — farmers need the premium price to make it work for them.

“The processors are looking to secure additional markets as the supply of organic food continues to increase.

“We need to see more research and development in the organic sector in Ireland. It is a market that is just waiting to be tapped into, and everyone needs to get behind it and make it work — after all we are the green food island.”

‘Lack of technical advice and expertise is a real problem in the organic sector’

Seamus Howard feels that more farmers would be likely to convert to organic if there was more information and support available.

“In my opinion the lack of technical advice and expertise is a real problem in the organic sector, as farmers need to be able to see the evidence that it is a system that can work for them,” he says.

“Over the years I have built up good working relationships with suppliers in the sector, which has allowed me to gain confidence in what I’m doing.

"Other farmers don’t have access to that, and it can make organic conversion difficult.

“Since milk quotas were abolished in 2015, farmers have been told there is only one way to farm; now that narrative is beginning to change.

“For many farmers the fear of going against the mainstream system is huge. To facilitate that we need the various institutions to get on board with organic, as it is the farming of the future.

“Conventional farmers have invested heavily, as that was the advice they were given. Now they are being told something different, so no wonder they are slow to adapt.

“However, the changes in the nitrates restrictions and the price of artificial inputs will really make farmers look at what they are doing on their individual farms.”





Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association; grace.maher@irishoa.ie