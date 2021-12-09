Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Overcoming the unique challenges of organic dairy farming in the Burren

Seamus Howard reveals how looking after the soil, delicately managing a reseed and switching to Fleckvieh are paying off

'Way of life': Some of the Fleckvieh herd on Seamus Howard's organic dairy farm in the Burren Expand
Seamus with his children James and Ella Grace Expand
Seamus's herd Expand

Close

'Way of life': Some of the Fleckvieh herd on Seamus Howard's organic dairy farm in the Burren

'Way of life': Some of the Fleckvieh herd on Seamus Howard's organic dairy farm in the Burren

Seamus with his children James and Ella Grace

Seamus with his children James and Ella Grace

Seamus's herd

Seamus's herd

/

'Way of life': Some of the Fleckvieh herd on Seamus Howard's organic dairy farm in the Burren

Grace Maher

Managing an organic dairy herd in the Burren presents many challenges, but second-generation organic farmer Seamus Howard takes it in his stride.

Organic farming is a way of life for me and I really don’t know any other type of production,” says Seamus, who farms around 100ha in Kilnaboy outside Ennis in Co Clare.

Most Watched

Privacy