‘Our small suckler farm in the West wasn’t enough to make a living, so we set up an organic micro-dairy’

Going their own way: Sinéad Moran and Mick McGrath own a micro-dairy with a herd of traditional breed cows on 27 acres of high-nature-value farmland near Aghamore in Co Mayo. Photos: Ray Ryan

Sinéad Moran and Mick McGrath took over a 27-acre farm near Knock, Co Mayo in 2015 that Mick inherited from his uncle.

The couple were living in Dublin at the time and Mick stocked the land with 14 heifers while Sinead was writing a thesis on the potential to reduce national greenhouse gasses for her Masters degree.

“The debates were quite fun,” according to Sinéad, but the couple knew they could not make a living from the 27 acres unless they did things differently.

Both are from Mayo, growing up on small suckler farms, but Sinéad says her farming experience was “standing in a gap and naming cows”.

“Mick has the real experience,” she says. “He farmed more conventionally for years, but it wasn’t paying and he went into carpentry. We came back from Australia in 2011 and spent the next four or five years in Dublin.

“It’s only in the last two years that we’ve become Mayo-based — it took that amount of time to figure out how we would make the farm work.”

This is their first fully committed year on the farm, with the final touches taking place on the micro-dairy which will allow them sell raw milk locally. They also have 140 hens, selling organic eggs locally.

Sinéad with the plaque she and Mick got as ambassadors for National Farming for Nature

Sinéad with the plaque she and Mick got as ambassadors for National Farming for Nature

While Sinéad was looking into high-nature-value farming, she and a friend set up an online directory for farming, and it was through this she met a lot of farmers “doing things differently”.

“It was through those connections we saw the potential to farm as a lifestyle and make a living, even at our scale, and we decided on micro-dairying.”

The farm is laid out with 17 acres in one block of 11 paddocks and two outside fields and has never been farmed intensively.

In 2017 they sold weanlings, reared with no meal or inputs, averaging €630.

“So we were making more money than in a conventional sense. Mick had always argued was the only thing he could control is what he was putting in,” says Sinéad.

“Our scale meant we had to control the output as well to make a sustainable living.”

In November 2018 they broke ground on trying to establish themselves as a micro-dairy.

“We wanted to do it as efficiently as possible and were still between Dublin and here and didn’t want to get into big debt, so it took some time,” says Sinéad.

“A micro-dairy really just means we are independent of any co-op, so there’s no lorry that comes here. Everything we do relies on ourselves.

Mick walks the fields

Mick walks the fields

“There is so much opportunity at the moment for local food. Covid has been a great eye-opener for people to look at their food. We’ve discovered that there is no need for us to go to Dublin with the milk, and that leaves space for other people in the market.

“We have friends who do free-range organic production and beef boxes and are finding ways to make their farm work.

“What we have is a typical small suckler farm in the west, but it was never going to be enough to allow us to farm for a living. We didn’t have the scale so we had to look at how to make the farm pay for us to farm.

“Lockdown also allowed us to do virtual tours of the farm for friends in Dublin to keep their children entertained.

“The questions we get from them is incredible and it’s a fantastic way to reconnect as a community.

“We’ve had a lot more people contact us directly for food, and the local egg run has sustained us as we’re trying to get the processing room finished.”

‘We will be approved to bottle and sell raw milk, which takes a lot of testing and hygiene’

Everything is built for the dairy at Gleann Bui farm, with white-washed walls, and the couple are just waiting on a few bits of equipment. When these arrive the chill room will soon be running.

Mick worked with a local man who does steel fabrication, and he worked on the ramp and on the parlour.

Once approval is completed by the Department of Agriculture in the coming weeks they will be certified to milk and process up to 30L of milk within 20km a week.

Sustainable: Sinéad and Mick in their dairy, with their organic milk

Sustainable: Sinéad and Mick in their dairy, with their organic milk

“It has taken us a year and a half to get to this, milking 12, perhaps 15 cows this year.

“We will be approved to bottle and sell raw milk, which takes a lot of testing and hygiene so you know as a supplier you’re sending out a safe product.

“The plan for this year is two options. We will run a local delivery run — these customers are on a waiting list and we have a fridge van ready to go.

“Outside of that our sales will be mainly in small retail stores in Westport, Castlebar and Ballina.

“On average, with once a day milking our best milker is doing about 10L across the whole year. We have rented some land here and our long-term goal is to have 18 cows. That would give us a sustainable option going forward.

“We are not going to milk over the winter as scale would be an issue and we’d need to calf at two different times, and then you only have half the cows milking.

“There is a work life balance that is important for us.”

Mick says he’d “sooner have people looking for us than people looking at us”.

“For us its about keeping the dairy as a closed loop system that we work with the seasons, so it’s an 8-9 month season and three months off gives us and the cows a break,” Sinéad says.

Cows feeding on the farm

Cows feeding on the farm

“Today, we can milk six cows at a time, with the milk going directly into the processing room for bottling.

“It wasn’t just a physical build, it was establishing a market for raw milk. The Shorthorns means we might have a bit less milk but they thrive on our ground.”

While the couple were hoping to be up and running last year, Covid caused them to slow down, but has allowed them build up a waiting list for the milk.

