'My costs haven't changed much over the past 15 years' - Top dairy farmer on his profit monitor results for 2017
Even though the mornings are getting brighter and the evenings are stretching, the snow and the rain are never too far away from these drumlin hills.
Last Tuesday I did my first grass cover measurement of 2018. The two obvious things I noted was a lot of water lying on top of the ground and unfortunately no big grass covers in any paddocks.
That night I fed my grass measurements into the new PastureBase computer programme and it returned a farm cover of 496 kgDM/ha.
All paddocks grew an average of either one or 2kg/day over the past 100 days. It was my first time to use PastureBase and I was happy enough navigating through it.
Like all the programmes nowadays there is an endless amount of reports available to the farmer with many of them helping to improve our efficiencies.
Another feature I used was the Spring Rotation Planner which is a good guide for utilising grass in early spring. I live in hope of starting grazing by February 22 and completing first rotation by April x18.
Unfortunately, the paddocks are very wet and by walking them I realised they are not fit for cow or tractor. No fertiliser has been spread yet but with urea in the shed and the sower greased I await drier weather.
Like many other farmers, I have an abundance of slurry on my farm. After moving around tanks for as long as I could, I decided to get the contractor to mix all the tanks and lower them a bit.