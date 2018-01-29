More cows would mean working harder to stay still - how this dairy farmer plans to maximise his current herd

He was equally full of praise for the family commitment. "His daughters always accompany him at the shows, at times there will be three generations of the family taking part in the show ring. "I was born into Friesian breeding," he says, pointing out that his father Teddy's choice of dairy breed was the black and white Friesians.

Four generations of the family - Front Row: Clodagh; Middle Row (L to R): Marian, Emer, Katie, Noirìn, Peter; Back Row (L to R): Teddy, Mary, Eileen.

"I remember when he kept 25 cows here," adding that "they were milking cows on nearly every farm at that time but the number of dairy farmers has reduced and the herd size has increased a lot."

The same is true of the Akeragh herd which now numbers 100 Holstein Friesians.

"I don't think we are any better off today, because the price of all farm inputs has increased a lot since the 1980s and we were getting nearly as much for the milk that time as we are getting now," says Peter. Nevertheless, expansion was necessary for survival and like other farmers he has become part of that trend.

"I started off with a few Jerseys when I was going to national school but I didn't stay with them and the black and white would always be my number one breed," he says. "We had half and half British Friesian and Holstein up to 2003 when the herd was liquidated and when I restocked the herd I went for all Holstein-Friesian," he explains. The herd was rebuilt following the brucellosis by selecting cows and heifers from good cow families with at least three generations of VG or EX. "We have built on from there, sourcing from the best herds from all parts of the country as we did not stick to any one in particular if the background was good enough."

They were all carefully selected. "We bought from most of the 26 counties when we bought back at that time and most of those bloodlines are in the herd today," says Peter. He has a practical approach to expanding the herd above 100 cows. "I think the herd is capable of producing extra milk and I would rather put an extra bit of feeding into the number we have than trying to increase the numbers," he says. "That is about what myself and the lads here can manage and if I increased numbers we would have to get more help and we would have to put in a lot more cows to justify the extra cost and then we would be back to the same position again.

"It would amount to working harder to stay still and there is not much point in going that way with a lot more responsibility and extra costs and nothing to gain from it." Future of the Breed On the overall future for the breed, he believes that in the new climate for dairy farming with the removal of the milk quota restriction, the breed will continue to expand and that between the British Friesian and the Holstein and Jersey there is enough variation in black and white and red and white to suit every breeder.

"I don't think that there is going to be a lot of Jersey introduced to the herds. Some of the larger herds will go for them, but why should you keep three cows when the same amount of milk can be produced from two cows," he says. "I like the Holstein breed and I think that they can produce the milk and we can all improve the solids no matter what breed we are in but I think that volume is necessary as well to be able to produce the extra kg solids." Peter points out that there are many herds in the country producing very high volumes of milk and high solids as well and the British Friesian is a good option for the breeder who is not keen on the Holstein.

"I was very impressed with Michael Spillane's herd at the Pure Friesian Open Day last year in South Tipperary. They had size and width and depth and a massive amount of milk and good solids as well," he says. "I think if people don't like the Holstein, the British Friesian is also a great producer of milk and solids." Peter and his wife, Eileen are often joined at events by their daughters, Marian, Emer, Katie, Noirín, son, Ted, granddaughter, Clodagh, and Peter's parents, Teddy and Mary who maintain a great interest in the herd.

