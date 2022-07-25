Meet the ‘Vikings’ with an Irish connection dairy-farming in a cold, dark ‘paradise’

Heat for the dairy unit is provided through a geothermal spring, located 6km away

Different way of life: Þorgrímur Einar Guðbjartsson farms the same lands in Sauðafell as his ancestors, more than 1,000 years before him.

Nestled among some of the largest glaciers in Europe, as well as several of the world’s most active volcanoes, is Erpsstaðir Creamery.

The small-scale, family-owned dairy processing unit is a two-hour drive north of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik.

The creamery and farm is owned and run by Þorgrímur Einar Guðbjartsson and his wife Helga, who have five children.

The farm is 2,100ac, but only 173ac is workable grassland, with the rest a mountainous and unproductive landscape. Þorgrímur also rents 120ac of grassland from neighbouring farmers.

The farm has 80 cows in total, with 60 in milk on average year round. Over 200 head of cattle are present at any given time.

“We are descendants of the original settlers,” says Þorgrímur. “The vast majority of today’s Icelanders in the Dalir district of west Iceland have Celtic origins.”

The recorded history of Iceland began in 874 AD with the settlement of Viking explorers along with people they enslaved from Norway, Britain and Ireland.

Archaeological evidence indicates that monks from Ireland had settled in Iceland previous to the Norsemen.

There is a strong Irish connection to the Vikings who went to Iceland.

Aud the Wise (834-900 AD) is one of the most important characters in the country’s history. She was among the first Viking settlers who claimed a huge territory on the Land of Fire and Ice.

Aud had been married to Olaf the White (806-871), the self-declared King of Dublin after several raids in England and the Irish capital. Previous to Olaf’s death in battle, the pair had a son, Thorstein the Red, and a daughter, Jocunda Olafsdattir — princess of Dublin.

Thorstein was a notable warlord like his father, conquering half of Scotland before also dying in battle.

A pioneer for her time, Aud set off from the Orkney Islands in north Scotland for Iceland. Also on this expedition was Erpur Meldungsson, a Viking from the British Isles who had become a slave of Auds.

On arrival in Iceland, Erpur was freed by Aud and received the lands called Sauðafell to establish his own estate.

Þorgrímur, a direct descendant of Erpur, 30 generations on, now farms these same lands.

Much of the history has been preserved over 1,100 years. Íslendingabók is an online database that contains information about the ancestry of almost all of Iceland’s population, featuring 900,000 individuals from the original settlers right up to present day.

Þorgrímur’s father, Guðbjartur, was a welder and his mother, Erna, was a home-maker. When Þorgrímur was seven, his parents bought a farm along the west coast in Fellsströnd. They were dairy farmers and kept 25 cows.

After school, Þorgrímur studied for two years at the Agricultural University of Iceland in Hvanneyri. In 1988, at the age of 18, he then travelled to New Zealand on an exchange programme for a year.

“I wanted to go as far away as possible and experience life on the other side of the world. I worked on a kiwi farm as a fruit picker and a 200-cow dairy farm,” he says.

On his return to Iceland, Þorgrímur worked on various farms in the Westfjords region and got together with Helga, who he had known at school.

In 1996, the pair — who had two children — moved to Denmark, where Þorgrímur studied cheese-making and after four years became a qualified technician.

In 1997, the family moved back to Iceland, and established their dairy enterprise.

“We wanted to live in the countryside, and at that time the only option was to farm. I put a low bid in for lands that became available in Sauðafell and to my surprise it was accepted,” Þorgrímur says.

“We originally intended to stay here and build a business for 20 years. Those years have since come and gone and neither of us want to leave. We established the business we wanted and now it’s time to enjoy the results.”

One thing you notice when travelling around Iceland is the total lack of farm security. Ten of thousands of euros’ worth of fertiliser and farm machinery sit close to main roads, and not as much as a gate to deter any thieves.

“Neighbours never steal — everyone would know immediately who did it. Theft in the countryside is uncommon, we don’t have as much as a lock here. If you were found to be stealing you would be excommunicated from the community,” Þorgrímur explains.

The farm spreads 160kg of chemical nitrogen per acre on grassland. The most common fertiliser used is 27-6-6.

In 2021, Þorgrímur bought 47t of fertiliser for less than €25,000. This year, the same quantity cost €52,000.

Almost half of the 24,000 dairy cows in Iceland are milked by robots. The cows at Erpsstaðir Creamery are milked by a DeLaval VMS.

The Icelandic dairy cow is small and weighs less than 500kg on average. Most are polled, after several decades of selection.

To this day, there has been no cross-breeding with the dairy cow, which makes it one of the oldest pure-breeds in Europe.

Only in the late 1900s were Angus, Galloway and Limousin genes imported for use in meat production.

The cows at Erpsstaðir Creamery produce an average of 6,800L/year. They are fed 1.7t of imported grain during an average year.

Of the 400,000L of milk produced each year by the herd, 40,000l is used to rear calves, 20,000L is used on farm for dairy products, and the remainder is sold as fresh milk.

Heat for the home, farm and dairy unit is provided through a geothermal spring, 6km away.

During the summer, Erpsstaðir Creamery has five full-time members of staff working across the shop, dairy processing unit and on the farm.

Being so far north, Iceland gets very long days in the summer and very long nights in the winter: barely four hours of low-level daylight on December 21.

Icelandic farmers have to work around these extremes, but even in the depths of winter, there are some advantages.

“A typical winter day I wake up in the morning and it’s pitch dark,” says Þorgrímur. “I do the first jobs and then I come back in for breakfast and a nap.

“Then in the afternoon it brightens up slightly and I get on with the rest of the jobs.

“I finish up in the evening with a nice meal and spend time in the jacuzzi under the Northern Lights. It’s wonderful when it snows and you have the mix of the heat from the geothermal springs and the cold from the environment — it’s paradise.

“During the summer we work hard. I get 3-5 hours sleep per night. I work on short naps — I’d stop the tractor in the middle of the field and nod off for 20 minutes before continuing again.”

How the Icelandic goat went from near extinction to starring in Game of Thrones

The Icelandic goat has twice been on the brink of extinction — numbers dropped to just 83 in 1963.

It is believed the breed originated from Norway and has been isolated since the first settlement in Iceland, without any cross-breeding.

To slow the decline of the breed, the Icelandic government introduced a fund known as ‘protection support’ for the first 20 goats in a flock.

Although the fund did incentivise farms to keep the goats — also known as the settlement goat — it is Jóhanna Bergmann Þorvaldsdóttir who has been credited with ensuring a future for the breed through her advocacy work.

An hour’s drive south of Erpsstaðir Creamery is Háafell, the largest goat farm in Iceland and the first farm to keep goats as the main livestock.

Jóhanna, along with Þorbjörn Oddsson, took over the farm from her parents and in 1999 bought the only three hornless goats left in Iceland, with two of these also the last brown goats.

In 2017 there were 1,300 goats in the country, and to get off the list of endangered breeds, there must be a minimum of 5,000 females.

Jóhanna has 190 goats in total, and of this 135 are breeding females. The goats produce milk, meat, tallow, skin and wool — some of which is cashmere. From the milk, Háafell produces cheese and ice cream.

On two occasions Háafell farm has been supported by online crowd-funding, with donors from around the world.

In 2013, a crew from Game of Thrones were in Iceland for the smash TV series’ fourth season and for one of the scenes they sourced goats from Háafell.

“If you’re trying to save a breed, you have to use what they give. The goats wouldn’t be here any more if I had decided not to take care of them,” Jóhanna says.

“I’m very proud to look at my flock and see that they are alive because of my work. It’s just like when you have children — you are very proud of them, and I’m proud of my goats.”