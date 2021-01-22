Meet the father and son team who switched from suckler beef to organic dairying: ‘We saw an opportunity and went for it’

Two years ago, Tom Phelan and his son, Alan, decided on a decisive change of direction for their beef farm at Foxboro, near Mountrath in Co Laois.

After much thought and planning, they simultaneously converted the farm to organic production while also switching to dairy.

“It was a big move and one which we considered in great detail before we took the plunge,” says Tom. “We had two advisors out on the farm one day and we walked the farm while discussing the plan to develop a dairy herd and start producing organic milk.

"They were encouraging and supportive and felt that the farm was ideally suited to this type of production.”

The Phelans calved down 58 heifers in 2019 and are currently milking 66 cows. The cows are a cross breed of Holsteins and Jersey.

The Phelans farm 146 acres, with 50 acres of that described by Tom as “more marginal land suitable for summer grazing”.

Seven years prior to converting, Tom had begun to reseed the grassland, incorporating white clover into the swards.

He says this made the conversion to organic farming easier. “We never used excessive amounts of artificial nitrogen, so increasing clover content in the sward to supply organic nitrogen to the grass was an easy transition as we had been doing that anyway.”

For many farmers considering their options, the prospect of starting dairy production and converting to organic at the same time might seem very ambitious.

“I suppose it was a lot to take on, but on the other hand we saw an opportunity and went for it,” says Tom.

"Back in the 1980’s this farm had a small dairy herd, and then we got out of it and went down the suckler route. We tried many different enterprises over the years including beef cattle and sheep. I was always interested in dairy farming, but the quota system kept me locked out.

"Once that went, it meant that dairy farming was an option once again. In the intervening years a low input system had evolved on the farm and was working well, so when considering dairy farming we had two options - either keep it manageable at approximately 70 cows or expand to milk a much larger herd, but that posed too much risk.

"I visited a number of organic farms and was pleasantly surprised to find that they were as modern and innovative as any dairy parlours around the country. The more information that I gathered the more I became sold on the idea of organic dairying,” says Tom.

"Then when Alan decided he was ready to farm full time it cemented the idea and we converted the farm with the Irish Organic Association on July 1, 2018. Fingers crossed, so far it has gone relatively smoothly.”

Before converting, Tom Phelan visited several organic dairy farms and he says he was "pleasantly surprised to find that they were as modern and innovative as any dairy parlours around the country."

Organic conversion process

Tom says that he wasn’t daunted by the conversion process.

“Over the years I have been in numerous schemes from REPS to GLAS and various quality assurance schemes, therefore I did not find the administration side daunting. While no farmer really likes paperwork, it is a necessary side of the business and you just have to get on with it. The organic records are no different, and I certainly would not let that put me off.”

The dairy herd was purchased from two farms in the summer of 2018. The Phelans calved down 58 heifers in 2019 and are currently milking 66 cows. The cows are a cross breed of Holsteins and Jersey.

“As we were just building up the herd our stocking rate was low during the conversion period, we just had the calves and I still had some beef animals,” says Tom.

"As a result, we had a good bank of silage in storage which certainly eased the process. I am aware that most farmers would not be in that position, so it is definitely a priority to maximise on-farm grass and forage production. Grass can be a bit slower to establish in the springtime in organic systems, as it does not have the artificial nitrogen boosting growth.

"That said, we were cutting silage five weeks after growth started last year so we were happy with that. The conversion period is two years. That flies past and gives you time to find your bearings and get a handle on the organic farming system.”

‘I could never see myself reverting to conventional production’

Organic dairy product sales in Ireland increased by 8pc last year and there is growing demand for organic dairy products internationally. The global organic market is projected to reach €225 billion by 2022 and this is giving confidence to farmers looking to convert their farms to organic production.

“We obtained our full organic symbol on July 1, 2020 and could then supply our milk into the organic sector,” says Tom Phelan. “We are supplying Glenisk, who are the largest organic dairy processor in Ireland, and they continue to expand in line with market demand.

"Like conventional production, milk supply is required 52 weeks of the year so based on that we decided to supply winter milk. Having almost completed our first winter milking season I would suggest that it is not for the faint hearted, either organic or conventional milking!

"Back in September and October I was wondering what all fuss was about but now as I complete most of my work in the dark, I know why farmers find it so difficult. Once again that is where it is great to be working in partnership with Alan as we can share that workload while still making the farm viable.

"I recently turned 53 and he is 26, and the combination of experience and youth is one of the reasons why we felt that we could make it work. While we have invested substantially in the business, we feel that organic dairy production is a good option for this farm.

"Having farmed organically now for just two and a half years I could never see myself reverting to conventional production. The animals are fit and healthy, our milk yields are exceeding our targets, the land is in good condition and we are learning something new every day.

"There are options in this type of farming. Maybe we will develop a range selling raw milk direct to consumers or into retail outlets. The combination of converting to organic dairying and having an injection of youth into the enterprise had made it a very exciting transition. I look forward to making this farm sustainable for future generations,” adds Tom.