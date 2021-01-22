Farming

Meet the father and son team who switched from suckler beef to organic dairying: ‘We saw an opportunity and went for it’

Tom and Alan Phelan are two years into an ambitious plan that has seen them convert their suckler farm into an organic dairying enterprise

Tom and Alan Phelan in the milking parlour on their farm in Foxboro, Mountrath, Co Laois Expand

Grace Maher

Two years ago, Tom Phelan and his son, Alan, decided on a decisive change of direction for their beef farm at Foxboro, near Mountrath in Co Laois.

After much thought and planning, they simultaneously converted the farm to organic production while also switching to dairy.

“It was a big move and one which we considered in great detail before we took the plunge,” says Tom. “We had two advisors out on the farm one day and we walked the farm while discussing the plan to develop a dairy herd and start producing organic milk.

