Mayo farmer honoured for 'extraordinary' contribution to Holstein-Friesian breeding

The NDS National Recognition Award 2019 was presented to Mayo dairy breeder, John Cunnane who says that he has been milking cow "nearly since I was born".

Over the decades, John has bred Holstein-Friesian bulls that have earned him fame far and wide.

John was presented with the award by Seamus Crowley, Assistant Director, National Dairy Show. The award is presented annually to a breeder who is recognised by his peers to have made an exceptional contribution to the dairy breed over a lifetime.