John, Anne and Pat Woods, winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards, have a simple and no fuss approach to ensuring milk quality - "look after the cows and the cows will look after you".

Husband and wife John and Anne along with their son Pat (pictured) were presented with their Supplier of the Year award at the co-op's AGM in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

They work a 76-cow herd at their farm in Ballywilliam, Nenagh and say that the secret to top-quality milk is doing the simple things well all the time. The family farms 150 acres of land in total, approximately 80ac of which is set aside for dairying, and while the herd has grown from 60 to 76 cows over recent years, they say that any growth in numbers that follows will be small and steady.

"Just do the simple things right and do them all the time," says John."It doesn't matter how good things are or how bad things are in terms of milk price. "You just have to look after the cows. If you look after the cows, the cows will look after you."