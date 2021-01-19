‘Landless’ new entrant making most of ‘unreal opportunity’ in dairying

Dylan Donnelly is not your average new entrant to dairying. The 24-year-old went from owning no land to renting 160 acres outside Killarney from a farmer who was retiring.

Dylan started working on Roger O’Donohue’s farm through the Farm Relief Services in 2015, initially just helping out a couple of hours a week, but as Roger moved towards retiring Dylan ended up working full-time on the farm.

Roger and Dylan then agreed that Dylan would take on the farm, through a rental agreement, and the herd, giving the ‘landless’ young man an “unreal opportunity” to start his own dairy operation.

“I was working here the last five years with the Farm Relief so I knew the running of the farm,” he says.

“I’m 24 and this a great start to the new year. For the last year, I was working on Roger’s farm full-time. When I started in 2015, it was 2/3 hours a day cleaning and such as he was winding down.

“There is a lot of paperwork and office work involved in farming these days, between Bord Bia, the Department and things like registering calves in the next few weeks, or vet records.

“I can do it in seconds on the phone, it’s fine for me. But for elderly people it’s fierce hard on them. They are not used to computers.”

For Dylan, the use of Farm Relief Services is a hugely positive aspect to farming.

“There is great support with Farm Relief as it makes it handy to get a day off. Before, people would have been slow to take a day off but not any more.

“There is no point in being tied every single day to the farm — there’s an option there if you need to do something or go somewhere.”

Rent

Dylan and Roger agreed to a ‘fair price’ for renting the land.

“It is a great deal for both for us, he knew me and knew I’d continue milking. He wanted to see the place in working order and not left idle,” says Dylan.

“The farm was not advertised for rent — if it was there would have been a lot of people interested. These opportunities don’t happen very often, and dairy farmers seem to be the only people looking for land at the moment.”

Roger, who lives just down the road from the outfarm, still pops in to see how things are going.

“We’re great friends after working together for the few years and he pops in every now and then for a chat and to pass one some sound advice, which is great.”

Dylan’s love of farming started to emerge through helping out his stepfather Tim Dennehy.

“My stepfather is just five minutes down the Mallow road and I started working on his dairy farm. He’s milking a herd of Jersey cross-breeds, 95 in total and was a Kerry monitor farmer for years, so I learnt a lot from him,” he says.

Dylan’s herd is mainly Holstein Friesian, with a “couple of Jersey cross-breds to help with milk solids”.

“My stepfather has a cross-bred herd and with the Holstein Friesian herd I thought I would add on a few Jerseys to keep solids some bit high, and hopefully they will balance themselves out.

“The heifers I bought are pure-bred registered Jerseys, 18 in all.

“The milking parlour here is an eight-unit and there are automatic feeders and clusters — Roger put them in last year, as well as an automatic calf feeder, which helps keep the calves quiet!”

Outside, the land is bone dry in the summer, according to Dylan, and he’s hoping to get cows out in early February.

“It’s rock-hard here at the moment and hopefully, weather permitting, we will get the cows out for a few hours every day from early February. It’s hard to say exactly when, but if we can get the heifers out early it would give them a great chance.

“I reseeded a bit of it last year, 12 acres, but there will be a lot of reseeding done this year, I’m just waiting on soil sample results to come back.

“It’s a good set-up and I am very fortunate that I knew it before. There is a lot of automation and not too much time spent milking, and the paddocks are well set up.”

Dairying

For Dylan being a farmer always meant being a dairy farmer.

“The freedom of farming is great — you have no one telling you what to do. You can do your own thing. It’s a nice kind of life,” he says.

“Dairying has always been appealing to me. You are farming from start to finish, with the calves being born, keeping the cows in good health through to the milk lorry coming into the yard.

“I’ve always loved dairying. Some people don’t and are set on beef. But, for me, it’s an interesting job and there is something different to do every day. It’s never the same problem, whether it’s calving, or AI, there is always something to be doing.

“I also love the figures, both from working on the AI side of things to milk recording.”

Dylan is doing as much as possible himself but has found great help and support from Kerry co-op.

“I am a new entrant with Kerry, and Rathmore Creamery has been very helpful to me, from advising what forms I need to fill out and what has to be done — they have been really good about looking after me.”

Calving is expected to start on January 23 on the farm and Dylan hopes to have 80pc calved by March 1.

“I do think compact calving is important to keep all cows on the same track. They are all on minerals at the moment, so it makes sense to keep things as compact as possible. There is no autumn calving planned and a lot of the Jerseys are in calf with sexed semen, so I’ve no real worries about bull calves.

“The rest of the herd are all AI and I’ve used a Polly bull for the last three weeks of breeding.”

Having worked with Dovea genetics as an AI technician for the last six years, Dylan has a great insight into how other farmers operate and manage their set-ups.

“Being out on farms, you’d get different ideas from different farmers, from their handling facilities to their parlours and yards. You’d see something different in every yard you’d go into and get great ideas of how to do and not do things,” he says.

“It is a great social job too, as farming can be isolating, and having a job like that means you are meeting someone different every day.”

Start milking

Dylan hopes to start milking on February 1 and “can’t wait for it”.

“I’m delighted to be in this situation. We’re watching the cows very closely at the moment, as 50pc of the herd will be first-time calvers. Some of the cows are springing, so we’re all revved up to go,” Dylan says.

“It will take time for them to mature, but they are in and out for nuts and minerals, so are trained to the parlour, so that’s a great start. It’s half the battle done I hope.

“My main concern now is training heifers to the parlour for the next couple of weeks.

“Around calving, the concerns will be around getting cows up and standing and getting them out into the field.

“I have a great nutritionist here who calls out and advises what minerals and bolus to give them.”

And help is on hand with his younger brother and sister, Brian and Katie, who are at home from school due to Covid at the moment as well as his mum Kathy, who will be on hand to help feed the calves. “This might come as news to her!”

“We’re busy fencing at the moment and putting down water troughs to get the place ready before the cows start calving.”

‘If you want to make money out of calves you have to take them to beef’

A career in farming has always been a goal for Dylan Donnelly despite the fact he had no land of his own.

“When I finished school, I went to Clonakilty for two years and as part of that I went on two placements, one in Castleisland and the other in Australia,” he says.

“The four months in Australia were great. I was working on an 800-cow farm, run by a woman, and it was amazing to see such numbers being managed so well with four or five workers.

“It was really well structured.”

His time in Clonakilty, he says, was very interesting and introduced him to habits such as grass measuring and doing a lot of profit monitor work and cow nutrition, elements he’s hoping to keep on top of on the farm.

“I’m not grass measuring at the moment, as I’m so busy, but I plan on doing it as it’s really useful to know what’s ahead in the rotations.”

Dylan started renting the farm this year, but the groundwork has been going on a lot longer than that.

“I’ve had my own herd number for years and rented a few different farms for a number of years.

“Before this I had a block of 50 acres and was buying in calves in the spring and selling them in September/October for the past five years. But I finished that in 2019 when I started buying the dairy replacements for this farm.

“If you want to make money out of calves you have to take them to beef. I was only keeping them spring to winter, so there was not a huge margin.

“I bought the herd of 60 cows from Roger and I have 24 of my own, so around 80 are ready to calve down next week.”