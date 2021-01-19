Farming

‘Landless’ new entrant making most of ‘unreal opportunity’ in dairying

Dylan Donnelly cut his teeth working with a neighbour who was winding down to retirement and now he’s renting 160 acres from him and milking 84 cows

Dylan Donnelly, who is leasing his farm near Barraduff outside Killarney in Co Kerry Photos: Don MacMonagle Expand

Margaret Donnelly

Dylan Donnelly is not your average new entrant to dairying. The 24-year-old went from owning no land to renting 160 acres outside Killarney from a farmer who was retiring.

Dylan started working on Roger O’Donohue’s farm through the Farm Relief Services in 2015, initially just helping out a couple of hours a week, but as Roger moved towards retiring Dylan ended up working full-time on the farm.

Roger and Dylan then agreed that Dylan would take on the farm, through a rental agreement, and the herd, giving the ‘landless’ young man an “unreal opportunity” to start his own dairy operation.

