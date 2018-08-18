David Diggins is an optimist by nature, despite the odd trauma which life can bring - like the accidental burning down of one of his cattle sheds at the beginning of spring in which six of his calves perished.

Kerry farmer on picking up the pieces after the accidental burning down of one of his cattle sheds

A faulty wire in a lunger over-heated, and it was a drama which any farmer could do without, especially in this weather-affected year.

Everything is now back to normal at David's dairy enterprise, including the shed, which was replaced last week.

David farms 74 acres of "good land" outside Ballybunion, Co Kerry, where he milks a herd of 54 cross breeds (Friesians, Jerseys and Rotbunt), supplying Kerry Group.

He doesn't dwell too much on the current Kerry milk price except to say: "It is down but okay - things can only get better."

David (54) has been farming since he was 13 -initially with his late father, John, and now on his own, though his mother, Rose, keeps a watchful eye on the enterprise from her home on the farm.

"I've been farming since I was a kid. I did the Leaving Cert and all that but farming was always my main thing," David says.

He has four siblings: Mairead, "who farms with her husband Tom up the road", Pat, who is a teacher locally, Maura, a solicitor in Dunboyne, Co Meath, and Brendan, who works with Pfizer in Cork.