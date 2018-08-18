Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 18 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Kerry farmer on picking up the pieces after the accidental burning down of one of his cattle sheds

 

David Diggins
David Diggins

Ken Whelan

David Diggins is an optimist by nature, despite the odd trauma which life can bring - like the accidental burning down of one of his cattle sheds at the beginning of spring in which six of his calves perished.

A faulty wire in a lunger over-heated, and it was a drama which any farmer could do without, especially in this weather-affected year.

Everything is now back to normal at David's dairy enterprise, including the shed, which was replaced last week.

David farms 74 acres of "good land" outside Ballybunion, Co Kerry, where he milks a herd of 54 cross breeds (Friesians, Jerseys and Rotbunt), supplying Kerry Group.

He doesn't dwell too much on the current Kerry milk price except to say: "It is down but okay - things can only get better."

David (54) has been farming since he was 13 -initially with his late father, John, and now on his own, though his mother, Rose, keeps a watchful eye on the enterprise from her home on the farm.

"I've been farming since I was a kid. I did the Leaving Cert and all that but farming was always my main thing," David says.

He has four siblings: Mairead, "who farms with her husband Tom up the road", Pat, who is a teacher locally, Maura, a solicitor in Dunboyne, Co Meath, and Brendan, who works with Pfizer in Cork.

Also Read

David is unmarried - he says he has never found a woman "tough enough for the job".

He is holding his own on fodder for the cows so far this year despite a fall in the tonnage of his first cut and a predicted fall in his second cut, but he expects real fodder problems come wintertime.

"It's not for me to tell Agriculture Minister Michael Creed what his job is or what to do, but there will be fodder problems in a few months' time throughout the country," David predicts.

However, he would like to tell the minister that he could cut back on the amount of red tape emanating from Agriculture House in Dublin.

"There seems to be two officials around for everything a farmer does. You can't turn a stone without an official butting in," David remarks.

On the home front he is underwhelmed by the proposal that the Kerry Co-op should spin out its stake in Kerry Group. David feels that liquidating the shares would only be a boon for the taxman and would deprive the shareholders of a valuable asset.

"There are different views on the issue among the shareholders but I believe it is a bad idea because most of the value in the shares would go to the taxman," he says.

"But then I am a glass half full man and I think the shares should be held onto until a proper proposal is put on the table."

Off farm, David's main interests are card-playing - '41' with friends in local pubs - and the fortunes and misfortunes of the Kerry football team.

"I don't know what's happening these days and I don't know what is going on with the management of the team," he says.

"But it is probably better that we are out of the All- Ireland because if we had to meet Dublin we would have been be slaughtered."

In conversation with Ken Whelan

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Cloneyhurke House was built approximately 250 years ago

VIDEO: See inside this magnificent period home with superb farm facilities...
Can farmers spread slurry whenever they want? Photo: O'Gorman Photography

How to take full advantage of the fertiliser deadline extension
Mike Brady

Mike Brady: The banks and accountants are the real digital dinosaurs in our...
It is clear that for many farmers survival without an off-farm income will not be possible. Stock image.

'Economic recovery is a mirage for me and my farming family'
Freshly grown brussel sprouts on display at a farmer's market.

Could Christmas be ruined? Farmers warn of possible sprout shortages
Dromana House is the former base of trainer Eddie Hales who produced a string of top-class horses on the adjoining gallops.

Top National Hunt nursery hits the market in South Tipp
LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: Potential buyers watch as sheep farmers gather at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

‘Our cattle don’t enjoy the same welcome in the North’ – Sheep...