Keeping it in the family - Young woman on career move with a difference when she swapped make-up artistry for dairy farming

"There are massive benefits to working with Dad. We get to learn from his experience and he gives great advice and guidance."

As Linda and her husband George have two children - Zoe (3) and baby Elsie (9 months) - she feels that if the farm partnership hadn't come to fruition, a career in farming wouldn't have been possible for her.

"George is a lorry driver and helps out on the farm at the weekend or does what he can when he can, but for me it was a case of farming together with Dad and Gordon or not at all because I wanted to be able to rear my family and I didn't think I'd be able to do that while managing a farm on my own," says Linda.

While an older sister working in partnership with a younger brother is bound to bring about some challenges, Linda says she and Gordon have similar qualities and "work through" any issues that arise.

"Myself and Gordon have a similar work ethic. The one thing that might be difficult is that we are at different points in our lives. I have a family and Gordon is single and 25 with no ties but we manage to work through it.

"Myself, my Dad and my brother are always very upfront and honest with each other and that's why it works," she explains.

Since Brockna Farm has been in the Hanbidges' hands for seven generations it's clear that running a successful dairy enterprise is in their blood, but how did they fare with the challenge of expanding their Montbéliarde herd from 55 cows to 110 in the space of a few years?

"Luckily we had high numbers of heifer calves born in 2013 and 2014 so that allowed cow numbers to increase organically for us," says Linda.

The family finished rearing sheep, which has freed up land space on their 140-acre farm.

But with this surge in stocking has come other investment challenges, including building a new milking parlour, purchasing a new milking machine and constructing additional housing.

The new parlour, which was built with the help of a TAMS grant, consists of a 16-unit Dairymaster machine installed with a Swiftflo Bailing System, while automatic feeders, a dump line, a wash line and ACRs were included.

Meanwhile, when TAMS II came around they were able to avoid an accommodation crisis and install a new seven-bay, 79-cubicle Easyfix house for their expanding herd.

The milking trio operate a winter milk system and while it works for them for now, Linda says the jury is out on how viable this system will be for them in the long-term.

Winter milk system

"It's certainly not a very common system here and is getting less common.

"Before the partnership we talked about whether we should stay in the winter milk system or get out of it but we said we'd stick with it starting off," says Linda.

"Dad likes to milk in the winter because he doesn't like milking in the heat but we have cut down our autumn calving.

"In the past Dad would've always done 60pc autumn calving and 40pc spring but he then changed to 40pc autumn and 60pc spring.

"Now though we have 20pc autumn calving and 80pc spring. We just do what we can to fill the winter milk contract. It's not easy so we'll see if we stick with it because it's hard to know if it's worth it."

While black and white Holstein Friesians are a typical sight on Ireland's dairy farms, the Hanbidges have been rearing a brown and white Montbéliarde herd for more than a quarter of a century.

"In the early '90s Dad met a couple who had a successful Montbéliarde herd and he liked it because he wanted to have a valued bull calf so he started his own herd and got rid of black and white semen of Holsteins eventually," Linda says.

Storms, big freezes, a fodder crisis and a drought, not to mention milk price volatility, have been just the tip of the iceberg of challenges that dairy farmers have had to face this year; while Linda knows it isn't easy she feel volatility is something farmers sign up to and have to get on with it.

"Volatility is in every aspect of farming. You've to take the challenge and move on," she says.

"It isn't a job where one year is identical to the next. You just have to go with it and enjoy it as best as you can."

