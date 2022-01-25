‘I’ve tried lots of options over the years but they don’t fit into my system as well as the Fleckvieh’

It was 10 years after finishing a degree in Ag Science before Paul Grace bit the bullet and went farming full-time.

His attitude of “I don’t mind trying new things, I’ll go knee-deep into something and see how it works” has today left him milking a 230 herd of predominantly Fleckvieh cows on his Dunlavin, Co Wicklow farm.

“We’d always had dairy on the farm, dual-purpose breeds, mainly Fleckvieh and Montbéliarde, and I always had a grá to get back into them.”

Paul brought his first Fleckvieh heifer from Austria when he was 15, but the breed had been in the herd in the previous years with the use of some imported semen.

Fleckvich cattle on Paul Grace's diary and beef farm. Picture: Damien Eagers

“I knew what I wanted to do when I went back farming, I just wasn’t 100pc sure how I’d get there. Dad left dairying 20 years ago to concentrate on other business, but the draw of dairy farming hadn’t left me.

“The opportunity came with milk quotas going and away we went.”

Paul, the eighth generation of his family to milk cows in Dunlavin, used the new entrant scheme to buy 40 cows.

“I had a knowledge of Fleckvieh and I’d seen them in Europe down through the years,” he says.

“I was drawn to them as the farms I’d seen with Fleckvieh on them Europe were for the most part traditional farms and mirrored what I thought Irish farming was — 80-100 cows, with a generation or two of family working the farm. It was proper farming.

“I hadn’t been to New Zealand but my perception of New Zealand farming is large herds of cows with a few young lads from the city milking them — a more factory approach to farming, and a type of farming that is not perceived in a very positive light by the public.

“That was part of the draw — the philosophy behind farming Fleckviehs.

“But also to have an animal that would produce the same milk as a black and white, but that didn’t have ‘waste product’ and that everything brought added value.

“Most of the herds I visited, because of the way they farm, their cost of production is quite high.

“So to make money, they must sell surplus animals, be it in-calf heifers or maiden heifers, and they must also have a value for the fat cow and bull calf.

Fleckviehs winter feeding

“That has led to pedigree herds in Austria and Germany with very good fertility — they have very low replacement rates, as to maintain sales, they must be able to sell a lot of heifers.”

Paul describes himself as “a bit of an old hippie who was looking at it as idyllic farming”.

“We don’t cut hedges and everything is not square... sometimes the ditches are nearly bigger than the fields!

“We have ditches that are 5-6m wide and I love furze — the greatest curse of west Wicklow in the eyes of so many! But that furze is teeming with wildlife.”

Other environmentally friendly measures on Paul’s farm include being part of a project to promote habitats for bees, reducing nitrogen usage and using dung and slurry as best possible.

“We also use products to enhance soil microbiology — Sobac,” he adds. “It’s trying to step back 50 years but produce more, trying to amalgamate science with tradition.

“I’ve been called a zoo farmer a few times, and I have embraced that image rather than running away from it.

“When I started milking again with the Fleckvieh I was told the cows won’t milk, and when they go in-calf they’ll stop milking, and then at 200 days the will give up.

“But to date none of these predictions have come to pass.

“You’ll always get the naysayers, you get those who are very black and white — in every sense of the word — but there is genuine interest too.”

Valuable: Fleckvieh calves

More and more farmers are coming to his farm to look at his herd, he says.

“Sometimes when you put your head above the parapet, people are more interested in listening to you and having a look than actually shooting you,” he says.

“Too often people from outside of farming circles say to me ‘oh but Paul you’re different’ when discussing the way I farm and the practices we engage in to work to maintain and enhance nature.

“But I don’t think I am that different. It’s a pity that people perceive me that I’m different, it’s a pity we are getting an image of destroyers rather than enhancers.

“Most farmers are hugely cognisant of the environment — we don’t all want to cut hedges and trees — and a large percentage are working very hard to protect it.

“It’s a legacy. I’m eighth generation, but I don’t own this farm, I have to pass it on. And we can’t pass on something that is destroyed.”

Paul with his Aubrac bull

‘We were at 270 cows but I took a step back’

Paul Grace operates a spring calving system with a stocking rate of 3.4 cows/ha on the milking platform and a whole farm stocking rate of around 1.6 cows/ha, being fed 1.2t of meal and supplying 540kg of solids.

Labour is himself and one other labour unit, Kevin Smiddy. All tractor work is done by contractor.

“We are a little later than most with calving — we start calving at the end of February as we go straight to grass,” he says.

“We only have a 5-6pc replacement rate every year, and up to now all my heifers have been going to a contract-rearer, with the surplus sold as in-calf heifers.

“But I’m thinking of finishing that this year because there is quite a value in all the heifer calves. I might be better to sell them on as six-week-olds.

“Once the cows go out to grass after calving, the plan is to keep them there 24/7, so we don’t really buffer-feed or bring them back in.

“All my male 2022 calves are sold now, to a regular customer base.“When I first started, my Teagasc advisor Paul Keogh told me to go to the mart with the calves and that after two or three years I’d have repeat customers, which I do now have.

Those buying the calves are engaged in different farming practices: some sell them on as weanlings, some squeeze them and finish them as bullocks, while others finish them as young bulls at 20 months.

This demonstrates Fleckviehs’ versatility, according to Paul. “Fleckvieh fit into different systems and it goes back to the idea when. When I started back milking, I was coming from suckling and my idea was to have a herd with the beefing qualities of a suckler herd that I can also get milk out of, I’d be flying.”

Paul Grace, left and Kevin Smiddy with his Fleckvich cows

The herd is producing 530-540kg of solids, with the heifers producing 5,000-5,500L, while the cows produce 7,000-8,000L, according to Paul.

“The Fleckvieh are a bit different in that with their first lactation, you can’t exactly measure what their future production will be.

“I have 44 first-calvers and 54 second-calvers in the herd. But in that herd I have 12-year-old cows, and I challenge people when they come to the yard to find my 12-year-olds, because they’re very young-looking animals.”

When you speak to People who are very much black and white will tell you the calf doesn’t matter or the cull cow doesn’t matter, but I start calving in February, my bulls calves are sold by the end of March and I have €30,000 sitting in the account from their sale.

“That to me is money. End of, and it’s money at a time of year that it is really needed to help cashflow.”

Paul is very conscious of Irish farming’s image abroad as a food-producing nation, but says there is a worrying trend in dairying towards ‘nitrogen to milk’.

“A Polish chap working here said that to me and it was a bit of a wake-up call.

“We don’t use a massive amount of nitrogen on our farm, but he said in comparison to Poland we use a huge amount. He said our catchphrase of ‘Grass to Milk’ should be ‘Nitrogen to Milk’.

“We’re using a lot of red clover here in our silage ground and it’s working very well. For me as well as the Fleckvieh and the Aubrac, I’d like to see the farm rejuvenated.

“Our image is our most important sales point. We have an exceptional good image here in Ireland and it’s important to keep that.”

The plan for Paul down the line is fewer lorries in and more lorries out.

Fleckvich calves on Paul Grace's farm in Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Damien Eagers

“We want to use less inputs while trying to get more out of the herd naturally,” he says.

“Part of that plan includes looking at separating slurry, and creating more grass growth from within the farmgate as well as growing more protein.

“We were at 270 cows two years ago but I took a step back. There’s more to life for me and on the farm.

“I don’t live on farm, travelling 20 miles to and from work every day! People ask me how that works calving so many cows etc, but last year I only came back to the farm four nights during calving season. We embrace technology as best we can. We have multiple high-quality cameras set up in the yard so I can look at everything on my phone.

“The Fleckvieh are great to calve alone and very good mothers also. This helps a lot”

“We treat it as a business. We’re out there in the morning at 6.30 and I have no great interest in staying working half the night. I think some lads enjoy making work for themselves. We like to be out of the yard between 5 and 6 every evening” When I went to the bank, Bank of Ireland, I said I wanted to deal with an advisor who deals with SMEs, not an ag advisor.

“I have very successfully dealt with that one advisor ever since.”

Paul Grace is a co-director of Fleckvieh IRL, a company set up four years ago by Michael Butler that imports heifers on a near-weekly basis.

“We had an online timed auction a few weeks ago and we sold what we think is the most expensive Fleckvieh heifer in Ireland to date — she made €6,200,” he says.

“W we are about to announce e have another timed auction on February 14 The first of our annual Valentines day Fleckvieh auctions! And this time we will be offering bulls and maiden heifers as well as pregnant heifers..”

Paul has travelled extensively in the last 12 months sourcing Aubrac, Red Holsteins and Brown Swiss for clients, but he’s adamant Fleckvieh will remain the backbone of his dairy herd.

“Fleckvieh will always be 90-95pc of the herd for the simple reason I believe in them, and they work in my system,” he says.

“People have a perception of Fleckvieh of being 800-900kg cows, but there’s a huge population in the world, with 42m pedigree females, so the genetic variation in the breed is huge.

“I’m confident no matter what way the markets go, or no matter what people come to me looking for, I can get that or produce that or breed that, while maintaining the dual-purpose element of the breed.”

Paul bought his first Aubracs around 20 years ago, were two heifers after seeing them at a show in Kildare, but and within two years he had replaced all other beef breeds on the farm with the breed.

“They were a lovely cow to work with. At the time they were very much a minority breed but I was part-time farming so it suited us that they minded themselves.

“Also their feed efficiency numbers were great. With other breeds it was all about weight gain, but the Aubracs were coming top for feed efficiency and that made economic sense, turning a kilo of meal into a kilo of meat.

“So we went up to a herd of about 100 pedigree Aubrac. and when I went milking the plan was to sell them, but I found it difficult to sell them all so we still have them and w

“We sell a lot of bulls to dairy farmers — they cross exceptionally well with the Fleckvieh.”

So as not to come across as totally biased towards the Fleckvieh breed Paul has tried numerous options in the herd over the last 12 years since going back into milking. “I’ve bought in groups of various types of cow — high-EBI Holstein Friesian, 20 very high-EBI Jersey cross, 30 Canadian Holstein and 20 British Friesian— but all were moved on as they didn’t fit in for me.

“I’ve tried lots of options over the years but they don’t fit into my system as well as the Fleckvieh. “So now we are finished testing other types of cow, and will concentrate on improving the herd we have.”