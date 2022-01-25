Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘I’ve tried lots of options over the years but they don’t fit into my system as well as the Fleckvieh’

Dual-purpose breed offer ‘same milk as a black and white’, value for bull calves and a sustainable farming model, says Wicklow ‘hippie’ Paul Grace

Doing something different: Paul Grace with his Fleckvieh cows on his farm in Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Picture credit; Damien Eagers Expand
Paul in his milking parlour Expand
Fleckviehs winter feeding Expand
Valuable: Fleckvieh calves Expand
Paul with his Aubrac bull Expand
Paul milking Expand
Paul Grace, left and Kevin Smiddy with his Fleckvich cows Expand
Fleckvich cattle on Paul Grace&rsquo;s diary and beef farm. Picture: Damien Eagers Expand
Fleckvich calves on Paul Grace&rsquo;s farm in Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Doing something different: Paul Grace with his Fleckvieh cows on his farm in Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Picture credit; Damien Eagers

Doing something different: Paul Grace with his Fleckvieh cows on his farm in Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Picture credit; Damien Eagers

Paul in his milking parlour

Paul in his milking parlour

Fleckviehs winter feeding

Fleckviehs winter feeding

Valuable: Fleckvieh calves

Valuable: Fleckvieh calves

Paul with his Aubrac bull

Paul with his Aubrac bull

Paul milking

Paul milking

Paul Grace, left and Kevin Smiddy with his Fleckvich cows

Paul Grace, left and Kevin Smiddy with his Fleckvich cows

Fleckvich cattle on Paul Grace&rsquo;s diary and beef farm. Picture: Damien Eagers

Fleckvich cattle on Paul Grace’s diary and beef farm. Picture: Damien Eagers

Fleckvich calves on Paul Grace&rsquo;s farm in Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Damien Eagers

Fleckvich calves on Paul Grace’s farm in Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Damien Eagers

/

Doing something different: Paul Grace with his Fleckvieh cows on his farm in Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Picture credit; Damien Eagers

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

It was 10 years after finishing a degree in Ag Science before Paul Grace bit the bullet and went farming full-time.

His attitude of “I don’t mind trying new things, I’ll go knee-deep into something and see how it works” has today left him milking a 230 herd of predominantly Fleckvieh cows on his Dunlavin, Co Wicklow farm.

Most Watched

Privacy