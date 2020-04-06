'I've had a few comments that farming is not a job for women, but I am here to prove it is!'

Sophie Bell pictured on the farm at Drumgora outside Virginia, Co. Cavan; (below) Sophie milks 200 cows a day and also does a lot of the work with the calves. Photos: Lorraine Teevan

Sophie Bell took the reins of the family dry stock farm in Virginia, Co Cavan, while in her final year of school. "Just before I did the Leaving Cert, my dad went to work in England, so I became heavily involved in keeping the farm going," she says. "It was a tough year, but I learned a lot."

Sophie is still very much involved in the running of the farm. Some years ago, they made the decision to trade their sucklers for drystock.

"We made the transition because the sucklers just weren't financially profitable enough and they took up too much time," she says.

"The drystock are easier to manage and they work well for us as most of our family are away during the day. They're stock that you can deal with in the evenings."

Growing up, Sophie never thought she would choose a career in agriculture, but her leading role on the family farm changed her mind.

"I'm now a third-year student doing a BSc in Agriculture with Animal Science in Harper Adams University in the UK. However, I am at home for the moment as I'm on placement with an agricultural company. I'll be graduating next year."

Sophie is putting her time at home to good use and is also working on other farms.

"Between each of the farms I work on, I milk around 200 cows and raise quite a few calves," she says.

"I do general husbandry like injecting, feeding, cleaning out animal pens and I often do farm paperwork too, so I'm kept busy between these jobs and working on our own farm."

Spring is Sophie's favourite season, even though it's the busiest.

"I love this time of year because there's so much happening," she explains. "It's calving central on the dairy farms that I work on, so I have to keep a constant eye on the cows and give a helping hand if they need it. I get up at 5.30 when I'm milking - it's a long day, but I love it."

Sophie she has been kept busy this week as she has been letting out stock on all of her farms, including her own family farm.

"The weather is getting a bit warmer and the ground is starting to dry up, so we've been letting out as many cattle as we can," she says. "I've also bought some calves to rear as our farm at home is a dry stock herd."

With so many people out of work due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sophie is lucky that her job isn't so badly affected.

"My favourite thing in general about farming is the freedom, but it's especially great at the moment," she says. "Seeing as I work outside most of the time and I'm not in proximity to anyone, my job thankfully isn't affected as much as others."

As with all farmers, a big issue for Sophie this year has been the changeable weather, but she says a predominant challenge for her has been proving herself as a female farmer to some men.

"I have recently found myself often having to prove myself to some men in the industry," she says. "Generally, I get a positive attitude about my career, but I've had a few comments based on the perception that farming is not a job for a woman. Well I'm here to prove it is."

Sophie has a wide following on Instagram, where she documents her day-to-day duties as a young farmer and shares tips and tricks that she has learned along the way.

"When I was in school, I had a few nice pictures of our sucklers on my phone that I thought I would share," she says. "Sooner or later, the number of people gaining interest was growing and growing. So I kept going with it and here we are, 10,000 followers later.

"We have a bog-standard farm - there's nothing fancy or high-tech about what I get up to. I think people just enjoy seeing an everyday job being turned into something enjoyable by a young lady in the industry."

After graduation, Sophie hopes to find her ideal career in the agricultural sector.

"I want to find something I love in relation to the side of things," she says. "Since my degree specialises in everything to do with livestock, there are lots of options. No matter what, I'll always want my own farm to come home to in the evenings."

Sophie says that broadening her horizons by working on several different farms is very beneficial in this sector.

"I still have plenty of learning to do," she says. "No matter how well you do in college, it's really the hands-on experience that matters."

