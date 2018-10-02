The new runway plan at Dublin airport is casting a shadow over the Scully dairy enterprise in St Margarets, where the family's eldest, Áine, has taken the plunge and been farming in earnest with her dad Jim and uncle Danny for the two past years.

'It's hard to plan with the threat of the runway through your farm'

Farming has always been the plan for the 28-year-old, an equine science graduate from the University of Limerick, but whether it will be in St Margarets - which abuts the new runway - or elsewhere is another question.

"We don't know what's going to happen in a year or two with this new runway," Áine explains.

"The land involved is already acquired by the airport authorities but they say they will have to acquire houses in the vicinity of the runway, and ours is included.

"They are offering to buy the houses at 30pc above their current valuation, but not the land.

"And apart from the farmhouse we have to consider the effect the new runway will have in terms of overhead aircraft fumes descending on the herd and the grassland."

The threat of the runway is a start to Áine's farming career she could do without.

"It's hard to draw up a plan for the farm when these things are going on," she adds.