‘It was a great move’ – Dairy farmer on investing €100,000 on his farm

Dairy farmer Pat Dillon has invested €100,000 to improve infrastructure on his farm in recent years, which he said has helped streamline his farm and made leaving the farm and going away on holidays a lot more manageable.

Pat joined the Teagasc/Glanbia Monitor Farm Programme in January 2015 and invested €28,000 in field infrastructure for fencing, water troughs ad roadways and said that it’s now a lot more manageable, especially for outside staff.

“Before, it was so complicated for a relief milker to change paddocks if anything went wrong,” he said.

“They could be getting grass from one paddock but must walk through another to get water and they’d have to set-up wire to save this grass and I had to explain all this on the phone, it was a nightmare,” said the Kilkenny man.

Each paddock was increased in size to three grazings per paddock, using the Teagasc guideline of a five acre paddock for three grazings for 100 cows.

Pat also built a new cubicle shed costing €40,000 and has new silage slab which cost €20,000 nearer to the feeding area which he said has made the time he spends feeding a lot more productive. He said it’s all under one roof now and he can get a lot more done.

He also built a new calf shed and bought a mobile calf feeder worth €5,000 and said that the whole family can use it and it’s not such a big job feeding the calves anymore.

“If anything goes wrong while I’m away it’s very easy to fix, so it’s not such a problem anymore,” said Pat, who farms with his wife Una and three young sons, Conor, Andrew and Harry. Pat said he spends a lot of evenings away at hurling training so making the farm user-friendly is a must.