Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 27 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

‘It was a great move’ – Dairy farmer on investing €100,000 on his farm

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Dairy farmer Pat Dillon has invested €100,000 to improve infrastructure on his farm in recent years, which he said has helped streamline his farm and made leaving the farm and going away on holidays a lot more manageable.

Pat joined the Teagasc/Glanbia Monitor Farm Programme in January 2015 and invested €28,000 in field infrastructure for fencing, water troughs ad roadways and said that it’s now a lot more manageable, especially for outside staff.

“Before, it was so complicated for a relief milker to change paddocks if anything went wrong,” he said.

“They could be getting grass from one paddock but must walk through another to get water and they’d have to set-up wire to save this grass and I had to explain all this on the phone, it was a nightmare,” said the Kilkenny man.

Each paddock was increased in size to three grazings per paddock, using the Teagasc guideline of a five acre paddock for three grazings for 100 cows.

Pat also built a new cubicle shed costing €40,000 and has new silage slab which cost €20,000 nearer to the feeding area which he said has made the time he spends feeding a lot more productive. He said it’s all under one roof now and he can get a lot more done.

He also built a new calf shed and bought a mobile calf feeder worth €5,000 and said that the whole family can use it and it’s not such a big job feeding the calves anymore.

“If anything goes wrong while I’m away it’s very easy to fix, so it’s not such a problem anymore,” said Pat, who farms with his wife Una and three young sons, Conor, Andrew and Harry. Pat said he spends a lot of evenings away at hurling training so making the farm user-friendly is a must.

Also Read

“Although I’m not really spending less hours on the farm, I’m definitely making the time I spend more productive.”

Pat is the fourth generation of his farm to farm at Grangecuffe, Co. Kilkenny. His parents Andy and Brigid, ran a mixed farm with 30-40 cows, finishing cattle, sheep and tillage. Always showing a keen interest in farming, he studied at Kildalton Agricultural College and then worked on the farm, taking over the management in 2007 when his father retired.

Pat bought eight hectares from a neighbour and increased his herd size to a 120-cow dairy herd, with further expansion of 140 cows planned for next year.

Farming a total of 58ha, he has 38ha on the milking platform and the remainder is made up of the outside block which is used for grass for calves and up to two cuts of silage, depending on the year. The overall stocking rate is 2.65 LU/ha and 3.26 on the milking platform.

Pat installed a 14-unit swing-over herringbone DeLeval parlour five years ago and uses pig feeders in it. He said the home block has quite dry land and is still suffering from poor grass growth from lack of rain in recent weeks.

Pat has recently improved road ways, water troughs and general field infrastructure and has reseeded 55pc of his land in the past three years. Paddock size has increased to three grazings per paddock, using the rule of thumb three grazings in a 5-acre paddock for 100 cows provided by Teagasc.

Last year Pat recorded 16.5t DM/ha of grass growth compared to 13t DM/ha a year into the programme. He has since addressed soil fertility issues and now has 93pc of fields at a pH>6.3, all fields in Index 3 or 4 for P and two thirds of fields in Index 3 or 4 for K.

Pat contract rears 37 of his 46 replacement heifers at the moment but said he will be contract rearing them all soon to maximise potential on his home block for milk production.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

Fodder arriving on a Nolan Transport truck at Rosslare Europort. Photo: Mary Browne

Fodder crisis will trigger mental health problems among farmers – Tony...

Ireland continues to be the largest market outlet for UK beef
Charles Smyth

What's your morning routine?
REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Soil moisture deficits remain high in many places
LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: A farmer lifts a sheep at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

EID under the spotlight in European survey
Richard Kennedy, group CEO of Devenish Nutrition, with some of the company’s herd. Photo: David Conachy

Driving innovation and growth at feed and food giant Devenish Nutrition
Drummond House farm in Baltray, Co Louth where Marita and Peter Collier have built up their successful garlic-farming business. Photo: David Conachy

Garlic-bulb moment: bright idea turns farm into country's largest supplier