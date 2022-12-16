Farming

Inside Ireland’s most automated dairy farm

Monaghan businessman Tommy Harte carried out a €1.5m transformation on his 180ac Clones farm when he switched from pedigree beef breeding to dairy, buying a high-tech range of milking robots, slurry collectors and feeding systems, and sourcing the best Fleckvieh genes from Austria. And the investment is paying off handsomely already

Major changes: Tommy O&rsquo;Harte with his partner Roxie on his 180ac dairy farm outside Clones, Co Monaghan – he converted from beef last year. Photos: Niall Hurson

Major changes: Tommy O’Harte with his partner Roxie on his 180ac dairy farm outside Clones, Co Monaghan – he converted from beef last year. Photos: Niall Hurson

'The 102 heifers have supplied 710,000L in the first 11 months of the year'

'The 102 heifers have supplied 710,000L in the first 11 months of the year'

The automated machinery also includes a Lely Discovery slurry collector, Leely Vector automatic feeding system, and Lely Calm automatic calf feeder.

The automated machinery also includes a Lely Discovery slurry collector, Leely Vector automatic feeding system, and Lely Calm automatic calf feeder.

Tommy Naughton of Lely Centre Mullingar answering questions about the A5 robots on Tommy O'Harte's farm

Tommy Naughton of Lely Centre Mullingar answering questions about the A5 robots on Tommy O'Harte's farm

The Fleckvieh breed has become popular for its ability to produce milk from forage, and traits such as temperament.

The Fleckvieh breed has become popular for its ability to produce milk from forage, and traits such as temperament.

A sign outside of the cubicle shed on the farm

A sign outside of the cubicle shed on the farm

Angela Brickley of Celtic Fleckvieh on Tommy's farm

Angela Brickley of Celtic Fleckvieh on Tommy's farm

The equipment includes two Lely A5 robots with space for a third

The equipment includes two Lely A5 robots with space for a third

Major changes: Tommy O’Harte with his partner Roxie on his 180ac dairy farm outside Clones, Co Monaghan – he converted from beef last year. Photos: Niall Hurson
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

In 2021, Harte Peat founder Tommy O’Harte decided to make a switch from beef, after many years as a successful pedigree breeder.

The Monaghan businessman took the plunge into dairying — and adopted the latest technology.

