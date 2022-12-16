Inside Ireland’s most automated dairy farm

In 2021, Harte Peat founder Tommy O’Harte decided to make a switch from beef, after many years as a successful pedigree breeder.

The Monaghan businessman took the plunge into dairying — and adopted the latest technology.

Located just outside Clones, the 180ac O’Harte’s Farm can claim to be Ireland’s most automated dairy farm, having undergone a €1.5m transformation.

As you walk into the cubicle shed on the farm, the first thing that catches your eye, aside from the team of robots shuttling around, is the Fleckvieh cows.

The Fleckvieh breed has become popular for its ability to produce milk from forage, and traits such as temperament.

Tommy sought to bring in some of the best Fleckvieh genetics he could get his hands on, and to do this he looked to Austria.

68 in-calf heifers and 40 maiden heifers were imported from Austria in August and September 2021. A further 30 in-milk Fleckvieh cows arrived in October that year.

All of the animals were sourced through cows.ie in conjunction with Genetic Austria.

Tommy’s initial 10 in-milk cows and eight heifers were bought at Gerard and Angela Brickley’s Celtic Fleckvieh auction in August 2021.

Of the 104 cows milked last year, 92 were first lactation. The herd is on target to produce just over 7,000kg of milk and over 500kg of solids per head on average.

​Tommy explains that the target from year three is 10,000kg of milk with 750kg of solids per head on average.

Suitable bulls will be sold for breeding and excess heifers, once target numbers are achieved, will be sold at point of calving. The herd is set to expand to 180 cows within the next 12 months.

When Tommy decided to convert to dairy, he knew that if the move was to meet his high expectations, he would need to enlist help from some of the best in the business.

“I didn’t have the expertise to do all of this on my own. I said from the beginning it was going to be a big enough enterprise that we will be able to afford to bring the expertise in,” he says.

“From nutritionists to veterinarians, all the people can come and work as a team.”

Tommy acknowledges the importance of keeping his staff up to date with the latest advancements in the Fleckvieh breed, with farm manager Eddie Courtney, vet Mairead O’Grady and nutritionist Lyle Hamilton from Farm Gate Nutrition recently travelling to Austria to visit top herds.

Tommy says: “We were down in the shed last week looking at one of the smaller cows and somebody made the comment ‘she can’t be giving much milk’. Eddie says ‘that wee cow there is going to do over 9,000L this year as a heifer’.

“Eddie knows every single cow in that shed.”

Tommy is confident that his farm is ahead of all projections.

“The 102 heifers have supplied 710,000L in the first 11 months of the year. The herd will produce 59,000kg of solids in their first full year,” he says.

“Some of the heifers came up to three months in milk from Austria, so that transition on a truck over certainly took them a month to six weeks to get back to themselves and recover.

​“We’re shocked at how well we’ve done considering. We’re also looking at great longevity for the cows, expecting six to seven lactations.”

Tommy also highlights the higher cull cow and calf value he hopes to achieve from Fleckviehs.

“Our first and only cull so far was sold for €1,500 straight off the robots in the local mart.

“The male calves will preform equally to any of the normal beef breeds. Our first batch of 30 male calves are all on target having been bucket reared to average 500kg at 12 months.

“It would not be any problem finishing these animals under 16 months — and that can’t be done with any other breed that can produce milk like this.

“That’s probably the reason why Austria is both the number one (with Ireland) in dairy sustainability and in beef farming sustainability worldwide — because there’s no need to worry about what to do with these male calves.

“These cows are a real pleasure to work with. They calve almost always unassisted and there are minimal issues both pre- and post-calving.

“They do not seem to put themselves under stress and we think that is partly due to a very flat lactation curve. It takes them about four weeks to reach peak after calving but at 300 days at drying off they are still yielding close to their peak.

“It’s becoming very common for us to have cows producing 25L-plus at dry off.

“This doesn’t seem to affect their body condition score. Anyone who is not familiar with the breed will comment that they are too fat and we will have problems.

“But in fact the opposite is true, with little to no issues. As the Austrians say, they are hassle free cows.”

As part of a recent update to the EBI with sufficient data being obtained, the Fleckvieh breed will now be included in the genomic evaluation.

Over 90pc of Tommy’s land has been reseeded in the past four years.

Tommy says a minimum of 2.5t/ac of lime is spread at reseed regardless of soil sample results. Red and white clover has been incorporated into all swards at reseed.

In 2022, the farm bought 16t of 46pc protected urea and 1t of 10.10.20.

First-cut silage ground was given 100kg/ha and 50kg/ha was used after subsequent cuts.

Approximately 2,100t of silage was cut off 48ha over the four cuts. A further 300 bales of surplus grass were made from grazing pasture.

2,000 gallons of slurry was applied per acre immediately after each cut of silage. Urea is then spread seven days later.

All slurry is applied using less and fertilizer using GPS.

The equipment on ‘Ireland’s most automated dairy farm’ includes two Lely A5 robots (with space for a third), a Lely Discovery slurry collector, a Lely Vector automatic feeding system, and a Lely Calm automatic calf feeder.

​“Feeding used to be a 2½-3 hour per day labour requirement for one person. Now we spend just 2-3 hours per week cleaning up the Vector’s kitchen. Plus, we weren’t anywhere near as accurate as it is now,” Tommy explains.

“We know exactly what tonnage, it’s all being weighed in, we know our quality and we know exactly what we need to feed every day. When we put cows into a section, we know that section is being fed exactly as it should.

“It’s no different going back to our core business. We took the human element out of peat base mixes 25 years ago with a fully computerised system. Farming is just catching up to where industry has been for the past 25 years.

“An American gentleman gave me the best piece of business advice I ever got in Penn State University one day.

“He told me, ‘Tommy, you can make the best success of your business but there’s one thing you have to do and that’s to put the same thing in the bag every week’.

“Consistency. And that’s what this new Lely system does for us.”

Tommy says there was never a doubt around going down the automation route, and in particular using the Lely system.

“Lely has the complete package. I wanted that when we had an issue, my guys could pick the phone up and know we’re going to get attention.

“I’ve learned from our factories that you stick to a manufacturer, and you make sure you get proper service.

“The economics of this stack up totally and when I did all my costs last year it was at 37c/L for milk. I knew almost exactly how much the project was going to cost.

“We’re aiming for a five year or less payback.”

Read More

Taking extra steps to prevent disease outbreak in ‘naive’ imported cows

Tommy O’Harte’s farm vet Mairead O’Grady outlines some of the challenges around introducing cows into a new environment, where immunity to common diseases hasn’t yet been established.

“Austria is free from a lot of the diseases we have here, which is great — you’re bringing in clean cows, but then you’re also bringing in naive cows with no immunity to anything,” she says.

“They could flip very quickly to a disease outbreak so Tommy’s approach from day one is, we need to prevent disease.

“It has been phenomenally successful. Tommy prevents everything — your basic IBR, IBD, leptospirosis.

“We’ve also focused on mastitis vaccination, so even though we haven’t had a problem, we’ve set it up that we won’t have a problem.

“Some of the animals were sourced in Ireland, where they would potentially have had a background exposure to say IBR, and if they had mixed with the Austrian cows, we were going to be under pressure.

“First thing I always do when I arrive on the farm is come up and have a look at the computer to see what is going on.

“I see if most of the cows are ruminating to an acceptable level or above. If there is a problem with a cow, I can see who she is and what’s going on. I can see cow comfort, feeding, and if there’s enough lighting, lying space and feeding space.”

Mairead also likes to keep in close contact with farm manager Eddie Courtney, to get the full picture.

“Eddie is second to none for stockmanship,” she says. “The computer is great but we still like Eddie to see the bits and pieces on the ground.”

Young stock are also routinely vaccinated against IBR, pneumonia and clostridial disease.

Faecal egg counts are performed at periodic intervals as appropriate to determine if any coccidiosis, worm or fluke treatments are required.

Footbathing is carried out routinely to maximise hoof health and ensure lameness scores are within industry standards.

Health parameters including activity, feeding minutes, rumination minutes and heats are detected by Allflex collars and monitored daily to help identify any cows requiring attention.

Tommy adds: “We are striving to achieve a farm which is not only an attractive place to work, but one with the highest standards of animal health, welfare and comfort possible while being economically viable and environmentally sustainable.”