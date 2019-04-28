In at the deep end - Fodder crisis and drought saw Queen of the Land Louise Crowley face a tough first year full-time farming
From the age of 16, Queen of the Land Louise Crowley knew she wanted to become a farmer. With this in mind, she decided against filling out a CAO form and instead attended Pallaskenry Agricultural College, a 20 minute drive from her family's dairy farm in Tullovin, Croom, Co Limerick.
Louise went on to complete a degree in Agricultural Science from Cork Institute of Technology, which she graduated from in 2018.
While farmers entering into partnerships with their sons has been the norm for generations in Ireland, it's only in recent years that more farmers' daughters have been getting into the business with their parents.
As the eldest of three daughters, Louise says she was lucky her father John was always supportive of her desire to work on the home farm with him.
"Dad was always on board - that was never an issue. He backed me even when I was sceptical of myself and I questioned whether I could do it. I owe him everything," says the 24-year-old.
After four years of studying, in 2018 Louise finally returned home full-time to enter into partnership with her dad.
While her father kept 70 Holstein Friesian cows on their 167ac home farm, in an endeavour to support two incomes, Louise took out a loan with AIB and bought a 72ac holding nearby and constructed a new cubicle shed.
"We have managed to increase to 150 cows. I was hoping we would get to 170 by this year, but we had to cull 30 cows due to mastitis in the herd last summer, so that brought down the numbers," she says.