In at the deep end - Fodder crisis and drought saw Queen of the Land Louise Crowley face a tough first year full-time farming

"It was hard having to cull them, but they had a high cell count so it had to be done. If I had to cull because I wasn't able to feed them, that would've been more soul destroying."

The enduring drought meant Louise had to buy in 400 bales of silage and the farm's feed bills skyrocketed.

"I definitely won't forget the first year I spent farming full time. It was great to have dad there because he has had so much experience in how to manage these type of events."

Louise says some people joked she would have to "wait until she got her own man" to become a farmer, but she feels that women are an integral part of farm life and always have been.

Farmer Louise Crowley on her farm in Tullovin, Croom, Co. Limerick. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

"There's a lot more women involved in farming, but they always were involved. Anybody can be a farmer - women are more than capable. The image of women in farming is definitely changing."

As reigning Queen of the Land, Louise says that the people who mock the competition as a 'lovely girls' contest don't understand what it is about.

"Anybody who has that opinion hasn't a clue about the competition. Yes, all the women involved are dressed up, but for most women, to have your hair and make-up done and be pampered for the weekend is a novelty," she points out.

"Every woman is there for a reason, whether it's to talk about farm safety or encourage women into farming. It can lead to lots of opportunities. It's such as positive thing."

One negative, however, has been the social media bullying Louise received after winning.

"I got some backlash on social media for wearing glasses and people saying I was forced into farming. I tried not to dwell on it or give it any attention."

Louise admits that balancing the role of Queen with farming wasn't easy, but said she wanted to give it her all as it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"I'll never again be Queen of the Land, so I want to say at the end of it that I gave it my all and went to as many events as possible. Dad was great during calving - he did most of the night shifts as he knows this opportunity won't come for me again. Things will settle down next year."

Louise is no stranger to Macra events occupying her evenings. Two years ago, she was one of the founding members of Crecora Manister Croom Macra.

"We've 67 members now, so we are going from strength to strength. We set up a young farmers discussion group last year to encourage more young farmers to join, so that is going well for us."

Since setting up the club, Louise has become a model Macra member. Not only is she secretary of her club, she is county secretary of Limerick Macra and represented the county at the 2017 National Beef Stock Judging competition.

She also sits on Macra's National Agricultural Affairs Committee. She says she never intended to enter Queen of the Land and that winning was never on her mind.

"As club secretary, I was trying to persuade people to enter so it would've looked bad if I didn't enter myself. I couldn't believe that I got through the regional round. It's been the best thing I've ever done."

