‘I’d say there is room for improvement in breeding on most farms’ – how a focus on breeding and grassland management helped this farmer win an NDC award

Donegal farmer Richard Starrett reveals the secrets of his success ahead of a virtual open farm he hosts today

Leading the way: Richard Starrett on his dairy farm in Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson Expand
Farm family: Richard with his wife Wendy and their three children, David (10), Holly (8) and John (4) Expand
Genetics: Richard says his high-EBI herd is &lsquo;in the top 1pc in the country&rsquo; Expand
Data: Richard measures grass on weekly basis Expand
Attention to detail: Richard in his milking parlour Expand
Performance: Richard attributes his success to breeding strategy Expand
Out and about: Richard with his herd Expand
High EBI: Richard's cows Expand

Leading the way: Richard Starrett on his dairy farm in Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson

Farm family: Richard with his wife Wendy and their three children, David (10), Holly (8) and John (4)

Genetics: Richard says his high-EBI herd is &lsquo;in the top 1pc in the country&rsquo;

Data: Richard measures grass on weekly basis

Attention to detail: Richard in his milking parlour

Performance: Richard attributes his success to breeding strategy

Out and about: Richard with his herd

High EBI: Richard's cows

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Today the National Dairy Council and Kerrygold Quality Milk Award winners Richard and Wendy Starrett are hosting a virtual open day and webinar on their Lifford, Co Donegal farm.

Before Covid the family would have hosted a busy open day to show what it takes to win the accolade. Richard is lucky the judges were able to make it to the farm last summer.

“The judges were out in September and Donegal was going into lockdown that night if it had gone past that, the judges would not have been able to come out,” he says

