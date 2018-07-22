Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 22 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'I don't see how you can farm without an off-farm job'

Niamh McGuinness
Niamh McGuinness

Ken Whelan

Niamh McGuinness, who is doing her Green Cert at Teagasc Mullingar, considers the pros and cons of going into partnership with her father PJ at the family dairy farm at Ballynacarrigy outside Mullingar.

The 28-year-old only child of PJ and Mary has been into farming since her childhood, but given the milk price and the on-farm costs, she is wondering whether the figures add up to make a go of it.

"It seems to me that the only people making money from farming are the co-ops and supermarkets, while the farmers have to bear all the costs from silage and contracting to fertilisers and straw for the calves," she says.

"Certainly at the current price of 33c/l it is hard to make the books balance."

The McGuinnesses have a herd of 40 British Friesians supplying Lakeland - down from the 60 head which they had before PJ was hospitalised earlier this year and was forced to cut the herd to suit his health.

It was during PJ's absence that Niamh got a real sense of farm economics as she took charge, and she now wonders if any set of numbers can be achieved that will make any farming enterprise profitable of itself.

"Most of the students I am doing the Green Cert with at Teagasc Mullingar have alternative professions like teaching and engineering to fall back on when they go into partnership - they will be working at those professions during the day and farming in their time off," she says.

"You could really say they are part-time farmers in a way.

Also Read

"I don't see how you can farm without an off-farm income," concludes the business diploma graduate, who works off-farm in retail.

Niamh turned 28 on the day we were talking last week and was planning a night out, but a question about her Green Cert studies may have dampened the mood.

"I have been doing it since March and I have never studied so much in my life," she says.

Milking platform

But you get the impression that despite the downsides of farming, she will opt for a partnership with PJ when she has completed her agricultural studies and they will start planning the future strategy.

The cut in herd size might then be reversed, as Niamh explains that improving the milking platform and building or refurbishing the farm sheds will have to become priorities at Ballynacarrigy.

Apart from the milk price Niamh is "happy" about how things are going on the farm.

"We got the first cut of round bales done in June and got the turf home. It's usually September before all this work is done especially with the weather of the last few years," she explains.

Off-farm Niamh has a busy weekly schedule ranging across a diverse set of pastimes.

One evening is given over to the local MACRA - the volley ball and football section - another to Westmeath Civil Defence Corps and another to what she describes as " social dancing" otherwise known as jiving, waltzing and the quick-step.

Then there is the walking and cycling locally, plus her work on the committee of the Mullingar Show.

"We had a very successful and well attended show last weekend," she adds proudly.

In conversation with Ken Whelan

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Picture: Jeff Telford Photography

What's your beef? - We examine the growing trend for aged beef in...
Allflex's Ian Lahiffe speaking at Alltech's One Conference in Kentucky

Beijing-based agri-tech high flyer on the challenges facing Irish exporters
Currently agriculture comprises one-third of Irish GHG emissions

'Carrot and stick' approach needed on farm emissions
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Can understocked farms provide a fodder solution?
Kerrie Leonard, Culmullen, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. Picture: Doug O'Connor.

VIDEO: Survivor story - Kerrie was six when an accident on a tractor changed...
Rossaguile, Tipperary.

Strong Tipperary holding guided at €10,000/ac
Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Darragh McCullough: My thoughts are already turning to next year and a...