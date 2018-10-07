Marcus Stewart often wonders what the Monaghan farming landscape will look like in 10 to 20 years' time, given that most of his old school contemporaries are away from the land and working in cities at home or abroad.

Marcus Stewart often wonders what the Monaghan farming landscape will look like in 10 to 20 years' time, given that most of his old school contemporaries are away from the land and working in cities at home or abroad.

'I can count on one hand the lads I went to school with who are working full-time on their home farm today'

"Young people are leaving the land and they are not going to return because they have no interest in farming," the 29-year-old says.

"I can count on one hand the amount of lads I went to school with who are working full-time on their home farm today.

"So many are moving into the cities. It's probably an income thing."

The scale of the decline of interest in farming among the younger generation amazes Marcus, as does the general downgrading of rural villages in terms of services like the post offices, shops and pubs - and this should be a cause of serious concern, he says.

But for Marcus, farming - and not cities - is the name of the game. "I just love farming," he says.

He runs a mixed enterprise of dairy, beef and sheep on owned and rented land at Drum with his father Bert. They supply milk to LacPatrick and finish their beef and sheep for the factories.

The pedigree-registered herd of Holstein-Friesians are currently producing 19 litres a day each with 3.85 in proteins and 4.35 in fats for around 32c/l plus bonuses.