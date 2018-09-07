How this top dairy farmer is saving €180,000 in feed bills

When milk quotas were abolished, Cork dairy farmer Donal O'Reilly didn't just think about expanding his herd - he set about growing extra grass, which he says is worth €180,000 a year to his farm.

When milk quotas were abolished, Cork dairy farmer Donal O'Reilly didn't just think about expanding his herd - he set about growing extra grass, which he says is worth €180,000 a year to his farm.

Donal believes years of limiting output because of quotas meant the potential of his Watergrasshill farm was not fully realised.

After the quotas were abolished, Donal said he was able to stock more cows and subsequently looked at soil fertility issues to maximise grass growth potential.

Since joining the Teagasc/Glanbia Monitor Farm Programme in January 2015, milk solids have increased to 450kg, up from 406kg. The milking platform stocking rate was 2.85LU/ha and is now 3.51LU/ha, producing 1109kg of milk solids per dairy hectare in 2017.

In 2014, Donal grew on average 11t DM/ha on his farm and has increased that figure to 15.7t DM/ha in 2017, after addressing soil fertility issues.

Soil testing was carried out shortly after starting the programme, showing that 23pc of his land was in the optimum pH level between 6.2 and 6.5, today 96pc are correct for pH. Donal said he spread three tonnes of lime per acre over the past three years on the milking block to correct pH levels.

The milking platform is 56 hectares and 43pc has been reseeded in the last four years.

Donal maintains that measuring grass is a very important tool and he is now measuring grass twice weekly at the height of the growing season and about 40 times in a year saying that the extra grass he is now growing is worth €180,000 in feed on his farm.