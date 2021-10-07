Farming

How this Laois farmer is balancing dairy, tillage and a contracting business

Padraig Callanan’s dairy stock delivered 550kg of milk solids to Glanbia at 4.43pc fat and 3.75pc protein last year, on a grass-based system on his Laois farm

Strings to his bow: Padraig Callanan with his cows on his farm at Abbeyleix, Co Laois. Photos: Alf Harvey Expand
Tamara Fitzpatrick

With winter on the horizon, dairy farmer and contractor Padraig Callanan is busy preparing for the next season. This week he is working on his newly expanded cubicle shed in preparation for the 130 cows going in.

When Padraig graduated from UCD in 2012 with a degree in animal and crop production, the farm at Abbeyleix, Co Laois, only stocked around 60 cows.

“We upgraded the old eight-unit parlour to a new 12-unit herringbone parlour in 2013,” he says. “We put in automatic cluster removers, air gates and an automatic drafting unit to make things easier.

