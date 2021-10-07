How this Laois farmer is balancing dairy, tillage and a contracting business

With winter on the horizon, dairy farmer and contractor Padraig Callanan is busy preparing for the next season. This week he is working on his newly expanded cubicle shed in preparation for the 130 cows going in.

When Padraig graduated from UCD in 2012 with a degree in animal and crop production, the farm at Abbeyleix, Co Laois, only stocked around 60 cows.

“We upgraded the old eight-unit parlour to a new 12-unit herringbone parlour in 2013,” he says. “We put in automatic cluster removers, air gates and an automatic drafting unit to make things easier.

“Now we are expanding the cubicle shed to include 154 cubicles in total. We’re also putting in extra feed space for buffer feed during the summer.”

Expand Close A new cubicle shed being constructed on the farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A new cubicle shed being constructed on the farm

Padraig’s love of dairy farming comes from his mother Noreen’s side of the family.

“She still helps out a lot and regularly milks the cows,” he says. “My wife Klara and I built our home on the farm too, so there’s always some of us here to look after things.”

There is good availability of relief milkers in his locality, which allows him greater flexibility.

“We have three or four relief milkers who milk for us in the evenings and on special occasions,” he says. “We’re fortunate to have them because I know they can be hard to come by in some parts.”

Expand Close Padraig with his mother Noreen and father Pat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Padraig with his mother Noreen and father Pat

With builders currently pouring the concrete for the additional cubicles and feed space, Padraig says animal welfare is behind his decision to expanding his facilities.

“Keeping the cows comfortable and well looked-after is key for high-quality milk. We also have a high-EBI (Economic Breeding Index) score of €200, which helps with milk quality too,” he says.

Expand Close The cows are high-EBI / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cows are high-EBI

Last year, Padraig’s dairy stock delivered 550kg of milk solids to Glanbia at 4.43pc fat and 3.75pc protein, on a grass-based system.

He has his heifers contract-reared, which he feels aids his farm’s efficiency.

“I rear the calves until they’re weaned and then another farmer takes them. I get them back two to three months before they are ready to calve,” he says.

Expand Close Padraig gets his heifers contract-weaned / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Padraig gets his heifers contract-weaned

With an unusually dry summer, Padraig, like many other farmers, has had to continue to feed silage to his stock.

Read More

“It’s been a tough year for grass,” he says. “It’s always quite dry here but this year has been exceptional. There’s been a lack of grass so we’ve been feeding silage most of the summer and still are.

“We’re now trying to keep the cows out grazing as long as possible to save the silage for the harsh months.”

Padraig’s father Pat has run a contracting business for many years.

Expand Close Padraig and his father Pat run a contracting business / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Padraig and his father Pat run a contracting business

“I work in the contracting business with my father too,” says Padraig. “We do pit silage using a Pottinger harvester. We run Case and New Holland tractors with Smyth trailers. The harvest this year was completed in ideal conditions.”

This week, Pat and Padraig are busy cleaning each of the machines before they are put away for the winter.

“We power-wash the mower and fertiliser spreader before letting them air-dry and oiling them. They’re then put away in the shed,” says Padraig.

“We blow down the combines and silage harvester with air. If there’s any maintenance work required on them in preparation for next year’s harvest, we will carry it out too.”

Tillage has always been a big part of Padraig’s life, with the Callanans growing 200ac of crops.

“We grow malting barley and winter barley. We supply it to Boortmalt in Athy for malting and Glanbia for roasting,” he says.

“Tillage is convenient for us because we have the machinery to sow and harvest.”

They are cutting the farm hedges this week and are preparing to sow their winter crops.

Expand Close Padraig and Pat are cutting hedges this week / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Padraig and Pat are cutting hedges this week

“We always begin sowing in early October,” says Padraig.

Over the last two years, Klara has been expanding her flock of pedigree New Zealand Suffolk sheep and it’s now coming to breeding season.

Read More

“Klara sponged the sheep about six weeks ago to bring them all into heat together. She put her pedigree ram out with the ewes and he tipped them all. She has him back out again this week again in case of any repeats,” says Padraig.

With several profitable aspects to the farm, Padraig and his family are set for another busy season.