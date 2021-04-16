How this Laois couple have grown their organic dairy herd from seven to 65 cows

Aaron and Lorraine Delaney have made two big changes on their Laois farm in the last six years, converting to organic and then switching from sucklers to dairy — and they are delighted with how things have turned out.

They have an 85-acre farm in Cullohill, with an additional 41 acres in two rented blocks in Durrow. Aaron, 35, has been farming full time since he was 19, when his father passed away.

“The decision to convert to organic farming was born out of interest in a more natural way of farming, as using chemicals like Roundup did not sit very well with me,” says Aaron.

“Back in 2010 I reduced the level of artificial nitrogen I was applying and starting doing my own research and trials on how to improve grass growth.

“Once I reseeded pastures and incorporated diverse swards, the grass grew fine — that convinced me that organic farming was an option.

“When we converted to organic in 2015 it coincided with the abolition of milk quotas, so there was an influx into dairying.

“We decided to sit tight for a few years and see how things evolved, then we sat down to do the maths about organic dairy farming.

“We used the baseline conventional price for 28c/l and figured that in the worst case scenario we could sell the milk into the conventional sector.

“Based on that forecast, in 2018 we started milking just seven cows; now we are milking 65 cows twice a day.”

The herd

Aaron bought in maiden heifers and gradually built up his milking herd. He mainly has Rotbunt — a dual-purpose red and white breed — and Friesians and some Jerseys.

Expand Close Dual-purpose: The Delaneys' Rotbunt herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dual-purpose: The Delaneys' Rotbunt herd

Last year Aaron averaged 4,500litres from the heifers.

“From the outset we have supplied Glenisk, who are the largest organic milk processor in Ireland,” says Aaron. “They really supported our business from the start; we get 60c/litre for our winter milk and are currently receiving 50c/litre for supplying their 100pc grass-fed product line.

“We supply milk 12 months of the year and have two calving periods: February 1 until end of March and then from August 10 to October 10, making those very busy times.

“We work with another farmer who contract-rears the calves and also some yearling heifers who come back in calf later in November, which has greatly assisted with breeding replacements.”

Read More

Work-life balance

The move to dairying had consequences for labour requirements and cash flow.

“We bought a second-hand milking parlour which worked out well,” says Aaron. “Managing cash flow on a dairy farm is much easier than a suckler farm business.

“With dairying you can plan as you have a good idea of your monthly income, which was never the case previously.

“Myself and Lorraine split the milking: one week she will milk three days and I will do four, then we switch the following week.

“We have three young boys under five and for us this is an ideal farming enterprise: we are home all the time, and the boys love helping out feeding the calves and lambs.

Expand Close Family business: Aaron and Lorraine with their three boys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Family business: Aaron and Lorraine with their three boys

“Our aim is to build up a viable farming business so that if one of the children wants to take it over, they can make a living from it.

“We also have two reliable relief milkers we can call in when we need a day off. Milking twice a day year-round is demanding but we love the work.

“Last year for a short period we reduced down to once-a-day milking and that resulted in a reduction of €1,000 a week in milk sales… at this scale we can manage the workload and be happy with the milk output from milking twice a day.”

Grazing and animal welfare

Aaron operates a rotational grazing system with one-hectare paddocks and he keeps fresh grass in front of the cows all of the time. The maiden heifers and cows are on the rented land.

“We have 16 acres of red clover silage which yields about 320 bales that go to feed the milking cows,” he says. “We also have 25 acres of traditional ley ground, from which we get approximately 400 bales to feed the dry cows and in-calf heifers.

Expand Close Herbal leys: The Delaneys' cattle grazing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Herbal leys: The Delaneys' cattle grazing

“Our grassland includes herbal leys with species such as chicory and plantain added for their deep rooting and anthelmintic properties.

“To date we have had just two cases of mastitis as we prioritise hygiene in the milking parlour, and we are also vigilant about monitoring our somatic cell count to highlight any potential issues.”

Nutrients are added to the land in the form of farmyard manure and slurry from the livestock. A contractor spreads the manure and slurry, and harvests the silage.

Aaron says their EasyCare sheep “work well in the organic system as they graze any potential weed species.

“They shed their wool in April every year, removing sheering costs which are up to €2 per ewe, and the wool does not pay enough to cover the costs.

“The sheep provide a lamb each year and this breed do not require much footcare.

“We overwinter them and they are great to add different biology and fertility to the soil as they move around the farm.”

‘We kill one heifer, one lamb and two pigs for our freezer every year and we have started drinking our own milk’

The Delaneys intend to expand the business and take on more land to farm organically.

“This is a business for us, but that said we would only farm organically,” says Aaron.

“We want to be able to supply other families with food that is produced without the use of chemicals, so they can feed their families in the healthiest way possible, like we do.

“My dad believed in self-sufficiency — as farmers we should be growing our own food. We kill one heifer, one lamb and rear two pigs for our freezer every year and we now drink our own milk.

“I’d encourage other farmers to do the same. Organic farming is not for everyone but I advise farmers to look at the economics of their own farm — if you reduce your input costs, then making a profit from farming becomes more attainable.

“To be a good organic farmer you need to have an interest in the soil and what happens both above the below the ground to make it work.

“"I am working on an MSc in Organic Farming through SRUC in Scotland to force me to learn as much as I can about what I am doing every day on the farm.”

Read More

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association

email: grace.maher@irishoa.ie