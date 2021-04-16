Farming

How this Laois couple have grown their organic dairy herd from seven to 65 cows

Aaron and Lorraine Delaney have grown their dairy herd from seven cows in 2018 to 65 today on their mixed farm

Building up a viable business: Lorraine and Aaron Delaney on their organic dairy farm in Cullohill, Co Laois Expand
Family business: Aaron and Lorraine with their three boys Expand
Herbal leys: The Delaneys' cattle grazing Expand
Dual-purpose: The Delaneys' Rotbunt herd Expand

Grace Maher

Aaron and Lorraine Delaney have made two big changes on their Laois farm in the last six years, converting to organic and then switching from sucklers to dairy — and they are delighted with how things have turned out.

They have an 85-acre farm in Cullohill, with an additional 41 acres in two rented blocks in Durrow. Aaron, 35, has been farming full time since he was 19, when his father passed away.  

