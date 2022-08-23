How this Galway couple joined forces to now milk 340 cows producing 1.7m litres a year

Husband and wife team Kevin Muldoon and Mella Briscoe milk a herd of 330 cows across two farms in east Galway with the help of their three children Jack, Naise and Maeve.

Having farmed separately for over a decade, the pair decided to combine their efforts and go into a Milk Production Partnership (MPP) in 2012.

With that, a deposit for a milking machine was put down in 2013, and the couple say they haven’t looked back since.

Mella inherited the 240ac block, 10 minutes north of Portumna, and Kevin’s 110ac home farm is four miles to the east.

“Both of our families have been farming for generations. My grandparents had a farm in Portumna and in 1933 they purchased this larger block which we work today,” Mella says.

“My two brothers were not interested in a farming career but both my sisters are farmers, one full-time and the other part-time.

Whatsapp The herd is young, with an average of 3.1 lactations in 2022, and overall EBI is €171

“I studied agricultural science in UCD and when I finished college in 1991 I went farming straight away and I’ve been at it ever since, with some time spent teaching and working with Teagasc as well.”

Prior to the conversion of Mella’s farm to dairy, the family ran a sheep and beef finishing enterprise on the block.

“We kept 250 ewes along with 80-100 bought in weanlings. We used to buy in our replacement ewes which were mainly Mayo Mules, a cross between Leicester and Blackface,” Mella says.

“We used to have great success with the sheep but it didn’t pay to run the weanling side. That said, we didn’t put as much effort into grass management back then as we do now, so there definitely was potential to improve those margins.”

Along with a sheep and suckler enterprise, Kevin’s home block had been producing milk for generations and was able to provide stock for the new dairy venture on Mella’s farm.

Whatsapp The 260-cubicle shed and milking parlour on the 240ac block

A new 20-unit parlour was built and in May 2015 the first milk was produced under the MPP.

“Financially it was a no-brainer to convert to dairy. We borrowed initially to get this new business off the ground but as time went on we were able to fund upgrades and new projects ourselves from cash-flow,” Mella says.

“Every year we added an additional 40 cows to the herd and in 2020 we fully converted Kevin’s home block to dairy as well. We built a new 260-cubicle shed on my block and calved cows out here for the first time this spring. We now have 330 cows across the two farms.”

Kevin adds: “We needn’t have gone up in numbers as quickly as we did. Our thinking was it’ll be much harder in future with various pressures getting numbers up than taking them down.”

The herd is young, with an average of 3.1 lactations in 2022, and overall EBI is €171. Cows are predominantly Holstein Friesian and are fed 800kg of concentrates, with 463kg of solids sold in 2021 plus milk fed to calves.

Whatsapp The farm has forestry planted beside Meeneen Bog

The milking platform stocking rate is 3LU/ha and the overall stocking rate was 2.67LU/ha in 2021, with extra ground taken this year to bringing it back nearer to 2.5LU/ha. Collectively, the farms supplied over 1.7m litres to Arabawn in 2021.

Kevin says that if they were to build up a herd from scratch again, he would source high-EBI heifers to breed from, instead of using existing stock and breeding up.

“EBI isn’t the be all and end all but it will take you out of the rubbish,” he explains.

The farms had problems with fertility in the past, as a result of complications with AI, but the family is confident now they have turned the tide on the issue. After culling the late calvers, the six-week calving rate this year was 87pc and the calving interval of 356 days

“Our milk solids are up 21kg/cow in 2022 compared to the same six-month period in 2021,” Mella says. “The majority of that is down to improved fertility and in turn compact calving.

“Fertility drives production and we have the figures now that prove it.

“We are focusing our breeding programme off our February calvers using milk recording data, and focus on the fat and protein traits when choosing AI bulls. Cows on Kevin’s block are March and early April calvers and run with two teams of two Hereford stock bulls.”

The couple say the biggest transformation to the farms came in the form of closer attention to grassland management and installation of roadways.

“The road, surprisingly, has completely changed the productivity of the farm. Previously we had to cross fields to access land on the periphery,” Mella says.

“Now we can easily move cattle stress-free. When you have a good network throughout your farm you really can do anything.

Whatsapp Cows on their way to be milked in the new 20-unit parlour

“On a grass walk recently a farmer told us that if your cows surge on aftergrass then you’re doing something wrong. That has stuck with me since so we’ve been trying to get the balance right.

“We made oceans of silage this year as we are nervous about supply next spring. In 2013 we had a shortage and we never want to be back in that position again.

“We always include clover in the grass mix, but it can be hard to get your hands on clover-friendly spray at times. We are in the process of sowing red clover for the first time also.”

Like all farmers converting and expanding their dairy enterprise, Kevin and Mella were cautious around the ability to meet labour demand.

“I was sceptical if we would rise to the challenge but we have so far,” Mella says. “I don’t think any one person can be good at everything. We make a good team because we’re all able to individually do what we’re good at and then combine our efforts.

“Kevin and I spend over 90pc of our waking hours here working on the farm. We have great craic and debate every day. We all make a good team and we’re addicted to the job.

Whatsapp Kevin brings the second farm's 230 cows in for milking

“I love the management aspect of the farm, from picking out the right bulls for AI to keeping an eye on the financials.

“Kevin has a great hands-on approach and I think it’s this reason why we get on fairly well together.

“Also, one of the best things about having expanded our farms was being able to provide employment to other people and getting to know them so well.”

Mella has been part of a women’s dairy discussion group since 2018 and advocates for greater levels of female land ownership.

“Until the day comes where women can inherit land without others passing a remark, there won’t be full equality,” she says.

“Owning land as a woman is so important as it gives you a great say in the running of the business.”

‘Don’t delay succession talk — it could be the most important farm conversation you ever have’

Last year, Kevin and Mella decided it was time to start getting a succession plan in place, and they urge other farm families to do the same.

“We started with a meeting with our solicitor,” Mella says.

“The first thing we were advised to do was to tidy up our property ownership and have it all in a joint name. This prevents any complications if one of us was to go before our time.

“The next step is getting second opinions. We are exploring the option of creating a company, but we will have to see what works best for everyone.

Whatsapp The farm's milk solids are up 21kg/cow in 2022 compared to the same six-month period in 2021

“The first thing we made clear to the kids at a very early age is that there is no pressure on any of them to farm. The fact that they want to be involved in the running of the farms is the icing on the cake.

“The main thing is we want the kids to enjoy their job as much as we do.

“Maeve studies business and event management at Technological University of the Shannon (TUS). Jack and Naise both studied at Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry.

“They all are keen to help out when they can. Naise is working on the home farm and we are allowing him the room to make changes and learn for himself there.

“Our advice to others is you have to get the conversation started. The last thing you want is poor communication and resulting conflict.

“Everyone needs to make it known what they want.

“I know so many people who’ve never had a family discussion around succession and it makes no sense since this is the most important farm conversation you may have.”