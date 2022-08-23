Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How this Galway couple joined forces to now milk 340 cows producing 1.7m litres a year

This husband and wife team ran different Galway holdings 4km apart for a decade before combining their efforts — now they are milking 340 cows, producing over 1.7m litres of milk a year

Stronger together: Husband and wife team Kevin Muldoon and Mella Briscoe milk a herd of 330 cows across two farms in east Galway. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
The 260-cubicle shed and milking parlour on the 240ac block Expand
The farm's milk solids are up 21kg/cow in 2022 compared to the same six-month period in 2021 Expand
Cows on their way to be milked in the new 20-unit parlour Expand
The herd is young, with an average of 3.1 lactations in 2022, and overall EBI is €171 Expand
The farm has forestry planted beside Meeneen Bog Expand
Kevin brings the second farm's 230 cows in for milking Expand

Close

Stronger together: Husband and wife team Kevin Muldoon and Mella Briscoe milk a herd of 330 cows across two farms in east Galway. Photos: Niall Hurson

Stronger together: Husband and wife team Kevin Muldoon and Mella Briscoe milk a herd of 330 cows across two farms in east Galway. Photos: Niall Hurson

The 260-cubicle shed and milking parlour on the 240ac block

The 260-cubicle shed and milking parlour on the 240ac block

The farm's milk solids are up 21kg/cow in 2022 compared to the same six-month period in 2021

The farm's milk solids are up 21kg/cow in 2022 compared to the same six-month period in 2021

Cows on their way to be milked in the new 20-unit parlour

Cows on their way to be milked in the new 20-unit parlour

The herd is young, with an average of 3.1 lactations in 2022, and overall EBI is €171

The herd is young, with an average of 3.1 lactations in 2022, and overall EBI is €171

The farm has forestry planted beside Meeneen Bog

The farm has forestry planted beside Meeneen Bog

Kevin brings the second farm's 230 cows in for milking

Kevin brings the second farm's 230 cows in for milking

/

Stronger together: Husband and wife team Kevin Muldoon and Mella Briscoe milk a herd of 330 cows across two farms in east Galway. Photos: Niall Hurson
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Husband and wife team Kevin Muldoon and Mella Briscoe milk a herd of 330 cows across two farms in east Galway with the help of their three children Jack, Naise and Maeve.

Having farmed separately for over a decade, the pair decided to combine their efforts and go into a Milk Production Partnership (MPP) in 2012.

Most Watched

Privacy