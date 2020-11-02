Farming

How this Cork farm went from seven to 170 high yielding cows

The end of the milk quota regime in 2015 gave Cork dairy farmer Stephen Roche the opportunity to finally make the most of his land base and pedigree Holstein herd, reports Martin Ryan
Stephen Roche and his wife Marion on their dairy farm near Grenagh, Co Cork PHOTOS: CLARE KEOGH Expand

Martin Ryan

SLOW and steady expansion over the decades has seen the Roche family expand their Mallow Road Holsteins dairy enterprise from seven cows to the present herd of 170 high yielders.

"My parents, Paddy and Kathy started with seven cows in 1959, two years after they had bought the farm here and we built up over the years," says Stephen Roche.

"It has been steady expansion over the years and we weren't doing anything that's very different to thousands of other dairy farmers but we concentrated on trying to do a lot of planning for building both the land base and the herd which has been fairly successful for us.”

