How this Cork farm went from seven to 170 high yielding cows

SLOW and steady expansion over the decades has seen the Roche family expand their Mallow Road Holsteins dairy enterprise from seven cows to the present herd of 170 high yielders.

"My parents, Paddy and Kathy started with seven cows in 1959, two years after they had bought the farm here and we built up over the years," says Stephen Roche.

"It has been steady expansion over the years and we weren't doing anything that's very different to thousands of other dairy farmers but we concentrated on trying to do a lot of planning for building both the land base and the herd which has been fairly successful for us.”

The Roche farm is located near Grenagh, midway between Mallow and Cork, is a model of consistent growth in farm size, herd scale and improved genetics.

The farm combines winter and spring production on a 30/70 split with a herd average of close to 8,500 litres at 4.1pc butterfat and 3.46pc protein giving a total solids production of 642kg in a 305-day lactation on a land base of 185 acres.

Expand Close The Roches milk 170 pedigree high yielding Holstein cows and the herd was built up from stock sourced locally in east Cork and as far afield as Louth / Facebook

The Roches milk 170 pedigree high yielding Holstein cows and the herd was built up from stock sourced locally in east Cork and as far afield as Louth

In the early years all the animals bought into the herd were sourced from local herds and the quality of stock purchased established a solid base.

"When the milk quota was introduced in 1984 we were milking 90 cows and with the restriction on production under the quota regime we didn't increase the cow numbers in the short-term, but production per cow was increased and we had to lease land and quota to cope with that,” explains Stephen.

Expand Close The farm combines winter and spring production on a 30/70 split / Facebook

The farm combines winter and spring production on a 30/70 split

Super levy

The land base then was about 100 acres and coping with the milk quota was challenging.

"It was always very frustrating having to either curtail production or pay a super levy - some years you'd face a big bill and other years get away with it. It was a huge risk and left us with the option of sending milk into the co-op and risking a penalty or doing something else with it. I never threw it away - I always sent it in and if I wasn't paid for then I wasn't and that was it,” he says.

"There were times that I got nothing for it and times I only got part payment because quota was always scarce in the Dairygold area.”

There was a sense of relief when the milk quota was abolished in 2015 and the opportunity for expansion returned.

"The first year we went to 135 cows and hovered around that for a while and then gradually went to 170. There was nothing too dramatic and it was bit by bit because you want to be comfortable at what you are at as well, and not to go too far and find that you are overburdened.

Expand Close Payments of over €1.12 billion have now issued to Irish farmers since September. Picture: Clare Keogh / Facebook

Payments of over €1.12 billion have now issued to Irish farmers since September. Picture: Clare Keogh

Land base

"Over the years at different times adjoining land came up for sale and we bought it. There was 36 acres (1986) and 24 acres (2002) and 20 acres (2012). They were never too big, and they came at different times with a nice bit of space between them which made it easier for us to handle,” continues Stephen.

Expand Close Stephen has expanded the farm from 100 to 185 acres by buying adjoining parcels of land that came up for sale in 1986, 2002 and 2012 / Facebook

Stephen has expanded the farm from 100 to 185 acres by buying adjoining parcels of land that came up for sale in 1986, 2002 and 2012

"We were very lucky that land came up adjoining us, but that is the way that the ball hops. Some people can be farming all their life and never have the opportunity to buy land near them because the opportunity does not arise. It was something that we got used to - always taking on about the same amount.

"When it does happen if you are that way minded you have to go with it. The land in 1986 was at a very different price to later - pity I did not buy more then, but that time there was a lot of uncertainty shortly after the quota came in and in 1983 the interest was 23.5pc on money. It was very expensive That kind of cost is unthinkable now.”

Expand Close "The first year we went to 135 cows and hovered around that for a while and then gradually went to 170". Picture: Clare Keogh / Facebook

"The first year we went to 135 cows and hovered around that for a while and then gradually went to 170". Picture: Clare Keogh

The herd is managed by Stephen with the help of “great agri contractors and part time workers." He says doesn't mind farming with little time off: “I am doing something I love and in times like this with Covid-19 it is very important and a bonus to be able work".

And the securing of adjoining land is something he continues to count as a blessing.

"When you can drive your cows along a road to any part of the farm it is huge advantage compared to having land that is fragmented.”

Expand Close The herd is managed by Stephen with the help of “great agri contractors and part time workers Picture: Clare Keogh / Facebook

The herd is managed by Stephen with the help of "great agri contractors and part time workers Picture: Clare Keogh

Expansion built on the high input, high output model

Expansion "always costs more than you expected" says Stephen Roche.

"If you are planning for expansion always keep in mind that it is going to cost between 10 and 20 per cent more than what you think and you would want to have that much headroom even while keeping a tight rein on costs.

"There is no cheap way of expansion really. You will have to have a certain size milking facilities (relative to the herd size) and you have to have a system that is capable of doing the job and easily enough worked to fit into a normal day, because you can't be just working day and night.”

In expanding his own land base, he purchased three adjoining parcels of land and he stresses the importance of a good farm network and infrastructure.

Expand Close Stephen stresses the importance of a good farm network and infrastructure. Picture: Clare Keogh / Facebook

Stephen stresses the importance of a good farm network and infrastructure. Picture: Clare Keogh

"You want to know where you are going and where you want to be in three years – it is important to be efficient because if you are not efficient you don't have options" he says.

He has paid special attention to breeding and feeding to boost milk production to pay for expansion.

"I am always hoping that there is another bit in them. I am fairly interested in the breeding side and over time it has always produced the more efficient cow and I expect that will continue. I need to see a good volume of milk in the index and I am conscious of the other important traits as well.

"Good udders and feet are important traits and I like a certain quality of animals in the herd," he added.

Expand Close He has paid special attention to breeding and feeding to boost milk production to pay for expansion. Picture: Clare Keogh / Facebook

He has paid special attention to breeding and feeding to boost milk production to pay for expansion. Picture: Clare Keogh



For at least a decade all the heifers introduced to the herd were home bred and in-calf heifers surplus to replacement requirements are sold after calving.

Concentrates

And Stephen is not apologetic for feeding an average of 2.2t of concentrate/cow.

"I believe that level of feed is required for the output that I am getting and, yes, absolutely it is paying for itself and on less they (cows) would be underfed" he maintains.

"Take a 8,000 ltr/cow at 37c/l and the sums speak for themselves - they are the kind of sums that I would be doing," he says about the high input, high output strategy.

"There shouldn't be as much emphasis on getting the feed bill down if the output is very high Otherwise you run the risk of underfeeding and you don't want that with cows that have the genetic ability to produce a lot of milk.”

So, is further herd expansion possible?

"I don't think so,” says Stephen. “I am I am fairly tightly stocked at the moment and I am not keen on renting ground because that gets into a whole new area and a lot more hassle. I think I am happy enough where I am at the moment.”

Expand Close Good udders and feet are important traits according to Stephen Picture: Clare Keogh / Facebook

Good udders and feet are important traits according to Stephen Picture: Clare Keogh




