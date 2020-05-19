Farming

How Pallaskenry College revamped its milking platform to match an expansion in herd numbers to 450 cows

Michael Keaveny

In 2015 the management at the Salesian Agricultural College, in Pallaskenry, Co Limerick realised that their farm infrastructure was inadequate for its herd of 250 cows.

With plans to increase the herd to 450 cows by 2021, the farm infrastructure would have to be upgraded to match the expanding cow numbers.

Paddock sizes, originally installed for a 160-cow herd, were far too small. The herd’s water supply was no longer fit for purpose, and additional roadways were required to gain better access to fields.