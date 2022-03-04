How managing a 20,000-cow operation in Saudi put this farmer in a position to set up his own dairy farm

Thomas Reilly is no stranger to hard work. After managing a herd of 20,000 cows in Saudi Arabia, he has come home to Ireland to set up his own dairy enterprise on the outskirts of Adare in Co Limerick.

When the Farming Independent meets him, he’s coming off the back of winter calving. With 5am starts he is managing building work including the installation of 1km of new roadways, installing a 15,000L bulk tank and adding ten extra units to the eight-unit parlour.

However, nothing fazes the 29-year-old, who always has one eye on the future.

“We’ve taken on a 15-year lease here since last September and what I’m doing now will set me up for the years ahead,” he explains over a cup of tea in the house he and his fiancée Aoife are renting nearby.

“We’re renting 194ac of land, 18ac of which is being leased further from the main block, and the plan is to have 200 cross-bred cows and move them all to spring calving — winter calving just goes on too long.

“Myself and Aoife have only been away one day since November. I’m going from 5am in the morning until after 8pm at night, but you have to be around because there’s tools going the whole time with all the building work.

“We should be finished the parlour in a few weeks, though, and that’ll save me about three hours a day.”

Thomas grew up on a dairy farm in Cavan, along with two brothers, but was bitten by the travel bug when he was studying dairy in Ballyhaise Agricultural College.

“We do autumn and spring calving at home and the cattle would be in until April and back in again in October — it’s a long winter and the land is fairly heavy. I kind of knew I didn’t want to go home farming,” he says.

During his six-month placement in college, he went to New Zealand, and when he’d finished his degree he went back and did another two and half years on another farm.

He jokes that the first farm he worked on “just had 300 cows”; the second farm had 1,500.

He then managed a farm in Shropshire, England with 280 cows before returning home for a short spell. He was still only 24 when he applied for a job with Almarai in Saudi Arabia.

“You go out as a trainee manager and I started on a herd with 20,000 cows, then I got promoted to an assistant farm manager and you’re more or less overseeing a unit,” he says.

“It took me two years to get promoted. Some people may never get it because they’re not good enough. It’s a succession thing as well: if someone leaves, you could be next in line.

“There are a good few Irish people over there working on farms.

“I’d say the biggest shock was the heat. You know the way if it would be hot here, you’d put your hand out the window to cool down? Well you’d never do that out in Saudi because you’d be burnt to a crisp.

"I remember thinking there were flies on my back and it was sweat.

“The culture shock was huge. I went over on the first day of Ramadan, which is like their Lent, and like everyone on the first day of Lent, they’re trying to stick to it and be fairly strict.

"You’re not allowed to wear shorts or be seen to be drinking water or eating in public.”

Cows are milked four times a day on 75-unit double-up parlours, with three of those parlours altogether on the one site.

Thomas was there for just under five years; when he was promoted from assistant manager to manager, he took charge of a smaller herd of 5,000 cows.

He met Aoife in the Naomh Alee GAA club in Riyadh, the Saudi capital — she went over to nurse in 2017.

It was a two-hour drive from the dairy farm to the GAA club in Riyadh but a group of Irish lads working on the farms would make the trip to football training once a week.

While Thomas claims he can’t remember the first time they met, friends say he was looking for information about “the girl in the Mayo jersey” after that first training session.

Fast-forward a couple of years and Aoife has taken a month off from her job as a nurse to help Thomas with the calving season. Although not from a farming background, she’s obviously a key player to the operation and lists off plans for the future of the farm.

“I honestly couldn’t have done it without her,” Thomas admits.

The move to a farm in Limerick away from their own families might have been off-putting for a young couple but Thomas’s brother Feilim lives in the area.

Feilim followed a Limerick woman back from his time in New Zealand and set up a contracting business, with both brothers planning weddings in between farming this year.

“When I came home from Saudi I was working on a farm for Kevin and Margaret Twomey in Cork, and the Macra Land Mobility gave me the details of this farm in Limerick,” says Thomas.

“I came up to have a look at it and it turned out that Feilim was just across the road spreading lime so he was able to come have a look at the place as well. He has all the contracting gear and it’s been a massive help in getting everything going on the farm.”

Long-term, Thomas plans to hire a relief milker to help once the new parlour is finished. But even then there’s building work on the farm to finish, reseeding the land and a wedding to plan for the coming months.

Although Thomas enjoyed his time in Saudi he knew it was time to come home and set up his own farm.

“You have 100 days’ holiday each year and can take 16 days at a time. I was never homesick but the longer I was there, the harder it got coming back from the airport.

“It was a brilliant experience and I’m glad I did it, but I knew my time was coming to an end there after a few years.”

‘I couldn’t have set up my own farm without the money I earned in Saudi’

The money Thomas saved working in Saudi Arabia meant he could afford to come home and set up his own enterprise in Ireland.

“I don’t think that someone else would have been able to do this without having gone to Saudi,” he says. “You might be able to work on a farm and lease cows but to put the level of investment into a place that I have would be hard.

“Updating the parlour alone will probably be €100,000 by the time it’s all done.”

With land prices reaching towards €20,000/ac in certain parts of Limerick and rising in other counties, many young farmers are struggling to find a pathway of having their own land.

“Partly the reason why I went to Saudi was because the money is attractive,” Thomas says. “If I’d been working in New Zealand or England it would have taken me a lot longer to save the money I needed.”

Thomas is keen to dispel any myths about dairy farming in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s not like America where you see cows pumped with hormones,” he says.

“Animal welfare is taken very seriously and the system they have for milking and keeping the milk cool is state of the art.

“They even have their own lab on site to test for everything from mastitis to feed quality.

“The cows are in a totally heat-controlled environment — they have the option to go out but usually only go out at night and stay in the air-conditioned sheds during the day.

“There are a good few Irish over there but you do have a huge mix of nationalities and some people have no English at all.”

His fiancée Aoife points out other benefits of working in Saudi.

“You’re in the middle of the world, you can be in Dubai in an hour and go anywhere,” she explains and adds that there are extra perks to being so far from home.

“You can fly so easy somewhere for a weekend — we went to Bali, Jordan and a few other places.

“The money is good and tax-free and it’s good experience for young nurses especially.”