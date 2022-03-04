Farming

Farming

How managing a 20,000-cow operation in Saudi put this farmer in a position to set up his own dairy farm

Thomas Reilly recalls the ‘culture shock’, farm systems and stifling heat of the Middle East, having put his globetrotting days behind him to start his own dairy enterprise in Limerick

Thomas Reilly pictured on his farm in Adare, Co Limerick Photos: Don Moloney Expand
Thomas in his fields Expand
Thomas in the milking parlour Expand
Thomas and his fiancée Aoife Expand
Thomas with some of his calves Expand
Thomas says, 'If I&rsquo;d been working in New Zealand or England it would have taken me a lot longer to save the money I needed' Expand

Thomas Reilly pictured on his farm in Adare, Co Limerick Photos: Don Moloney

Thomas and his fiancée Aoife

Thomas with some of his calves

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

Thomas Reilly is no stranger to hard work. After managing a herd of 20,000 cows in Saudi Arabia, he has come home to Ireland to set up his own dairy enterprise on the outskirts of Adare in Co Limerick.

When the Farming Independent meets him, he’s coming off the back of winter calving. With 5am starts he is managing building work including the installation of 1km of new roadways, installing a 15,000L bulk tank and adding ten extra units to the eight-unit parlour.

