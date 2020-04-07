Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How coronavirus impacts life on the farm, according to Monaghan GAA star Darren Hughes

Expand

Close

Declan Bogue

With most of the UK and Republic of Ireland on lockdown, there's a little corner of Ballinode, Scotstown that doesn't quite feel so oppressive.

Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes spends a good portion of his day up in the cab of a tractor tending to his dairy farm, a world away from the changing circumstances that others are battling at present.

"Getting cows out grazing, keeping them right, spreading slurry - it's all go. Slurry out last week, fertiliser this week," he said.