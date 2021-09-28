How a Kerry farmer went from a beef operation to scooping ice-cream awards

When John Fleming took over the running of the family farm outside Killarney in 2007, there was a dairy herd of 47 cows and a beef operation. The Muckross man has since expanded his farming operation to include an award-winning ice-cream business.

“When I took over from my father in 2007, we were fattening and selling stores, but since then we have concentrated on the dairy side of things and phased out the beef operation,” John says.

“I was farming with him, not in partnership, but I had a good input. My mother had passed away in 2005 and as the only boy with seven sisters, it was a natural step for us that I would take over the running of the farm, although my father maintained an interest and was a great help and a good sounding board for advice until he passed away in 2009.

“When I took over, the parlour was small and it was taking too long to milk the cows, so we increased its capacity from a six-unit Gascoigne as the cow numbers increased to a 12-unit herringbone milking parlour. Today we have 95 cows in the dairy herd.”

John built a new cubicle house in 2018 as the cow numbers started to creep up, along with a new group calving pen and a calf house.

“I had bits of calf houses here and there, but now they are all under the one roof, so it’s far easier to manage and more labour efficient.”

John works full time on the farm with another man. His wife Catherine works off farm and his two eldest daughters, Elizabeth and Kate, help with milking.

John Fleming set up a pop-up ice-cream shop in the old family home in Muckross. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

John Fleming set up a pop-up ice-cream shop in the old family home in Muckross. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

The family was supplying winter milk to Kerry Group until 2019, according to John, but the herd has gradually moved away from winter milking to spring calving.

“I milked through last winter, but I plan to transition from milking throughout the winter to just spring calving this year.

“We normally sell the calves when they are three weeks of age, when they are strong enough to leave the farm. We normally do AI for six-plus weeks and we’d use a beef straw on those slower to go in calf. We had a white head bull which we sold in August and we used Limousin and Belgian Blue straws, as there is a decent demand for those type of calves.

“I’m going to look at a new beef bull next spring, possibly a white head or Angus, or both. The bull we got rid of was seven years so, so it was time to replace him. I find the Limousin or Belgian Blues give us no major calving issues and are very presentable in the mart.

“Last year was the first year we used Limousin straws, but I’d used Belgian Blue straws for a few years and they get a good price. We start calving around the third week of January and it continues until the middle of May, but I’m trying to pull it back slowly but surely.”

SCC is reasonably good now, he says, although the farm had an issue a few years ago. “This year, we put in automatic cluster removers to make sure they are all milked properly and I found that helped.”

The Muckross farm is dry, according to John, which allows him to put cows out early in the spring unless the weather is very bad.

“However the flip side of this dry land is that we are prone to some drought in the summer,” he says. “This year wasn’t too bad, but you would have to be wary of it. If you pushed on, you could have a lot of feeding to do in the summer and we were caught out in 2018.”

John started the business due to his proximity to Killarney town. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

John started the business due to his proximity to Killarney town. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Most of the farm is contained in one block, while there is 25 acres of an outside farm where the in-calf heifers and calves are kept. “It’s only a mile away and while we can still walk the young stock there, you couldn’t walk cows on a daily basis,” John says. Over the past few years, he has reseeded, aiming for 10-15 acres every year of the 150-acre farm.

“My father removed some ditches years ago, but now we are more aware of the biodiversity value of hedgerows and work at maintaining one-metre margins outside the ditches and exposing some earth banks for bees.

“We are in GLAS, we have some commonage and the farm itself has some stone walls and native woodland with a mix of birch, oaks and ashes and holly. We plant additional trees every year.”

‘Winning awards gives us confidence in our product’’

John Fleming started making ice cream on the farm just two years ago and won a Bronze Blas na hÉireann award in 2020 and, more recently, won gold stars for his vanilla, chocolate and the crunchy caramel pecan flavoured ice creams in the Great Taste Awards 2021.

“Of course, we get good feedback from our customers, but winning the awards really gives us confidence that we are producing a top quality product,” he says.

“The Great Taste Awards are blind-tasted so its all about the taste of the product and not based on snazzy packaging or a slick marketing campaign — its a testament to the flavour of the product. I’m such a small producer that this recognition has been a great boost.

John has about 20 flavours for his Muckross Creamery Ice Cream

John has about 20 flavours for his Muckross Creamery Ice Cream

“We are located on the edge of Killarney, which has a busy tourism market. From April to September, there is a lot of footfall in the town, so I felt the market was there and I looked at cheese and milk, but I’ve always loved ice cream.

“I bought a small ice-cream maker years ago and when I was dating my wife, I was trying to impress her so I made her peach ice cream. That particular ice cream never set, but she went on to marry me so I must have got something right. I suppose the interest in ice cream was always there.

“Location was one reason for starting the ice-cream business, but I also wanted to look at diversifying and adding value to what I was already doing on the farm. Making ice cream gives me a chance to try my hand at something else.

“It fits in well with my current farming enterprise and it’s another string to the farm’s bow and another income stream. Maybe it will take some pressure off the farm during the bad years — this could help balance things out.”

Sometimes when you have an idea, you just have to make a start and on June 21, 2019, John pushed out a cart and started scooping ice cream in Killarney.

Within two weeks, two local businesses, Dinis Cottage Tea Rooms in Killarney National Park and Killarney Brewing Company, had approached him to supply them with ice cream and “we are still supplying them today”.

But there was hard work and research put into the venture.

“I did a lot of research, took some courses in food safety and did an ice-cream course in Cork. Then there was learning on the job and, of course, trial and error when it came to flavours.

“I bought an ice-cream cart, branded it Muckross Creamery, and I experimented with flavours, making a small batch and seeing what worked and what didn’t.”

It has been a steep learning curve and learning to use social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram were initially very hard, but the teenagers in the house have been a great help on that aspect of the business.

Since he started, John has secured business with a number of retail outlets and food-service outlets for his ice cream in Killarney.

“There is a great emphasis on supporting local food producers in Killarney town and hotels like The Ross, the Killarney Plaza, and the Killarney Park have supported me and put my ice cream on their menus,” he says.

John with his herd. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

John with his herd. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

