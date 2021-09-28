Farming

How a Kerry farmer went from a beef operation to scooping ice-cream awards

The sky’s the limit for John Fleming’s dairy venture, which survived the pandemic to land numerous honours

John Fleming with his children Patrick (6), Peig (8) and Elanor (4) on the farm in Muckross. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Expand
Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

When John Fleming took over the running of the family farm outside Killarney in 2007, there was a dairy herd of 47 cows and a beef operation. The Muckross man has since expanded his farming operation to include an award-winning ice-cream business.

“When I took over from my father in 2007, we were fattening and selling stores, but since then we have concentrated on the dairy side of things and phased out the beef operation,” John says.

“I was farming with him, not in partnership, but I had a good input. My mother had passed away in 2005 and as the only boy with seven sisters, it was a natural step for us that I would take over the running of the farm, although my father maintained an interest and was a great help and a good sounding board for advice until he passed away in 2009.

