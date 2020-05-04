Growing a farm asset - Grants help make forestry operation a feasible option for dairy farmers

Running a dairy enterprise alongside developing a forestry asset has been “a great experience”, says north Cork farmer Stephen Jones.

Together with his father Colman, Stephen farms more than 100 hectares, milking 90 dairy cows on a platform of over 40 hectares on the main farm holding in Kanturk. The farm also carries 30 weanlings on out-farms as well as a thriving forestry enterprise on 34 hectares considered marginal for other agricultural enterprises.

“Our farm forest comprises productive conifers along with a mix of other tree species. It was planted in three sections, the first over 11 years ago, then we planted again four years ago and again two years ago,” says Stephen.

“Our forestry is literally a growing farm asset as well as an efficient and sustainable use of our more marginal land. Being able to combine our forestry payments with BPS payments made it an even easier decision.”

Not only are they able to draw down the annual BPS payment on their forestry, they also receive an attractive forestry payment, ranging from €510 to €680 per hectare for 15 years, depending on the land type and the tree species planted.

The cost of establishment and early maintenance is generally covered by the afforestation grant.

The Department of Agriculture introduced an important change this year for retaining continued BPS eligibility on forest parcels. Until last year, a farmer had to continue farming at least 10pc of his/her land subject to a minimum area of 3 ha. This does not apply any more in 2020.

The same also applies to forests planted prior to 2020.

Maximum eligible area

Stephen and Colman are aware of the importance of correctly completing their annual BPS application and in good time.

Maurice Shine, their Teagasc B & T dairy advisor, agrees.

“It is critically important to check and to get the Maximum Eligible Area (MEA) and claimed area correct for any eligible forestry plot. If these areas are pre-printed as 0, they need to be changed if the eligible forest plot is to be used to draw down entitlements.”

Together with his father, Stephen has plans for their farm forest and identifies how it can enhance sustainability within the farming enterprise.

He says: “With thinnings of the older forest coming up in the next three to four years, we are now discussing how we will be able to optimise our timber sales. It is good to have the on-going support from our local Teagasc forestry advisor, John Casey.”

The thinning of a forest can be beneficial to the forest owner by providing a source of fuel, periodic income and improving the growth rate of trees due to the provision of additional growing space.

There are 10 days to go before the BPS deadline of May 15. Make sure to submit your BPS application in time and correctly. The Basic Payment Scheme is very complex: read the small print, get advice and double-check your facts. It is your money!

See www.teagasc.ie/forestry, where you can watch a video on how to complete your BPS application or contact your local Teagasc forestry adviser.

Checklist for BPS forestry applications

The BPS applicant’s name(s) must appear on both the herd number and forestry contract number

Is the forest parcel in question eligible for BPS payment?

Is it in receipt of forestry grant aid?

Was it planted between 2009 and 2019 or will be planted in 2020?

Does it meet all the forestry scheme requirements?

Was it declared as eligible land prior to being planted and gave a right to payment under the 2008 Single Payment Scheme?

Checks required for each forest parcel