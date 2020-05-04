Farming

Growing a farm asset - Grants help make forestry operation a feasible option for dairy farmers

Steven Meyen

Running a dairy enterprise alongside developing a forestry asset has been “a great experience”, says north Cork farmer Stephen Jones.

Together with his father Colman, Stephen farms more than 100 hectares, milking 90 dairy cows on a platform of over 40 hectares on the main farm holding in Kanturk. The farm also carries 30 weanlings on out-farms as well as a thriving forestry enterprise on 34 hectares considered marginal for other agricultural enterprises.

“Our farm forest comprises productive conifers along with a mix of other tree species. It was planted in three sections, the first over 11 years ago, then we planted again four years ago and again two years ago,” says Stephen.