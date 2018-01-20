Go with the flow - Cork man shows that you don't need land or milking tradition to gain a foothold in dairying

This means the more stock Diarmuid owns, the more he'll be able to increase his share in the business. "If I own no cows, I get 25pc of the milk cheque and 25pc of all variable costs and 100pc of the labour. I own 56 cows today, that gives me an extra 2.3pc share in the business," he says.

"The more cows I own, the more my labour costs will go down and milk cheque increases. I hope to increase my stock to 200 cows in the next two to three years."

Diarmuid recommends that any young person looking to enter dairying does some travelling to gain life experience and learn different ways of doing things. "Travel is a big thing. You don't have to travel out of Ireland - you can go somewhere else in the country," he says. "There's plenty of good farms around the place. It's good for a young person to get out of home, stand on their own two feet and find a job."

Partnership Jerry Murphy (30) is currently in a farm partnership with his father Michael in Crookstown, Co Cork, which is far from the accounting career he carved out for himself in his early 20s.

"Coming out of school, my father was quite young and in the era of quotas, I didn't see the same opportunities in farming. I chased the vision of being an accountant, studied accountancy and got a job with KPMG," he says. In 2013, while travelling in New Zealand with his wife Susan, Jerry got the call from his father that he was looking to expand the farm and incorporate a second milking platform.

Fast-forward five years, and Jerry and his father have expanded from 115 cows on one milking platform to 331 cows on three milking sites. "We have our 32-ha farm at home and then installed a mobile milking parlour in 2013 on a 44ha site we've been leasing since 1995," he explains. "Last year we leased another 42ha site and expanded further.

"A key driver is to make the business big enough for two people and two family incomes - that's why we've got to this scale, and we feel we've built a business that can support the two of us." Leasing Coming from a drystock farm in Trabolgan, Co Cork, Joe Deane was convinced he wanted to be a beef farmer, but once he entered Clonakilty Agricultural College in 2006, the lifestyle and profitability of dairying attracted him.

In 2010 he got experience working on a 1,100-cow dairy herd in New Zealand and returned home in 2011, spending three years working as a farm manager. After years of keeping an eye out for the perfect leasing opportunity, in 2016 he leased a 24ha farm in Carrigaline, Co Cork. "I was ready to take the step. I'm on a seven-year lease and just starting in year two now. I milked 125 cows last year and 160 this year all going well," he says.

Joe says the biggest challenges when it comes to leasing include sourcing the right farm and building up a reputation to make you attractive to landowners looking to lease out their farms. "Trying to source the farm and building up a reputation to attract the landowner and upskilling and finance are the challenges," he says. "I found it quite difficult at times waiting for a farm to come up, but I don't regret it taking so long.

"In 2014 I was very anxious to start out, but needed patience for the right option, and that's how I gained experience."



