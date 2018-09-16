Pat Fanning has two jobs at the moment: managing the pedigree-registered Friesian Holstein herd of John Coakley Snr on the Coakley family farm in Co Kildare, and working with John Coakley Jnr, who has just got his Leaving Cert and has high-tailed it straight to Gurteen Agricultural College for his Green Cert.

Former dairy manager for Clongowes Wood college on handing on a lifetime of experience

It should be no bother to 61-year-old Pat , who jokingly expects to be "made "redundant" when John Jnr comes home with his Gurteen parchment.

The Coakleys' 24 hectares of good Kildare grazing land holds a herd of 30 Friesian Holsteins; the farm supplies milk to Glanbia, and there are various expansion plans in the pipeline. But that is in the future.

Pat was snapped up by the Coakleys when his 38-year stint as dairy manager at Clongowes Wood college came to an end - the Jesuits decided to "liquidise" their Pedigree herd.

He is happy with how things have panned out since, and with the high-quality milk the herd is producing on the farm, near Celbridge.

"I enjoy working here. When I started John Snr's late mother always had breakfast ready for me when I arrived - tea and toast on the weekdays and a fry for Sunday," Pat recalls.

And Pat is enthusiastic about working with his new protégé, John Jnr, who he says is "absolutely keen about farming".

"He has a great head on him but like all youngsters at his age he thinks he knows it all," he adds, "but all will soon become apparent to him. He's a great lad."