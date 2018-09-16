Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 16 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Former dairy manager for Clongowes Wood college on handing on a lifetime of experience

 

Pat Flanagan and John Coakley on the Old Carton Farm, Maynooth, Co Kildare. Photo: Tony Gavin
Pat Flanagan and John Coakley on the Old Carton Farm, Maynooth, Co Kildare. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ken Whealan

Pat Fanning has two jobs at the moment: managing the pedigree-registered Friesian Holstein herd of John Coakley Snr on the Coakley family farm in Co Kildare, and working with John Coakley Jnr, who has just got his Leaving Cert and has high-tailed it straight to Gurteen Agricultural College for his Green Cert.

It should be no bother to 61-year-old Pat , who jokingly expects to be "made "redundant" when John Jnr comes home with his Gurteen parchment.

The Coakleys' 24 hectares of good Kildare grazing land holds a herd of 30 Friesian Holsteins; the farm supplies milk to Glanbia, and there are various expansion plans in the pipeline. But that is in the future.

Pat was snapped up by the Coakleys when his 38-year stint as dairy manager at Clongowes Wood college came to an end - the Jesuits decided to "liquidise" their Pedigree herd.

He is happy with how things have panned out since, and with the high-quality milk the herd is producing on the farm, near Celbridge.

"I enjoy working here. When I started John Snr's late mother always had breakfast ready for me when I arrived - tea and toast on the weekdays and a fry for Sunday," Pat recalls.

And Pat is enthusiastic about working with his new protégé, John Jnr, who he says is "absolutely keen about farming".

"He has a great head on him but like all youngsters at his age he thinks he knows it all," he adds, "but all will soon become apparent to him. He's a great lad."

Also Read

Pat, who has spent his life working in the dairy sector, is expecting interesting times in the years to come.

John Jnr, who has two school-going brothers, Thomas (17) and Peter (15), says of his mentor: "Pat is great. He's a fine fella with a lot of experience and I am looking forward to working with him.

"I never had a doubt about working as a farmer. When I got my Leaving Cert from my school in Maynooth, my parents asked me to consider everything, and I did.

"They told me I could get a handier job with the points I got, but I said I was going to be a farmer like it or not.

"I told them they had to back down on that one and in the end they agreed, so I am now in Gurteen.

"I have to have the Green cert so that we can get the grants for a new shed and cubicles. I'll be two years here in Gurteen and I may do some travelling maybe to New Zealand to get more farming experience," adds John Jnr, whose mother Carol, a nurse, is also involved in the farm enterprise, as book-keeper.

"Dad works off-farm with a slurry and contracting business and he helps around the farm when he is needed, but he is not that interested in the cows."

John Jnr is taking a greater interest in current affairs, agriculture-wise, and he fears that Brexit could cause problems.

In conversation with

Ken Whelan

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

Springfield House on 65ac

Georgian style on 65ac in Clare for €1m-plus
'Compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) are often controversial'

'I have learned several CPOs are proposed for my land. It will...
to do

Deere 9000 Series a cut above the rest

Pensioner drives his Massey from Mizen to Malin in memory of his wife
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

Tom Staunton: Why I'm giving my ewes five-star treatment ahead of the...

Ann Fitzgerald: Get active to fend off gloom of the long dark nights after...
John Groarke pictured in his home near Tulsk, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

'They pay no heed to life beyond the Shannon'