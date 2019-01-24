FarmIreland Takeover; see inside this dairy and suckler farm in Kent

Kent dairy and suckler farmer Florence Mannerings, will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram page today and will be telling our viewers how she’s keeping her options open.

The qualified mid-wife is part time dairy farming with her parents, with the hopes of one day running her own farm from capital saved.

The Mannerings moved to their new home in south-eastern England in 2014 after they bought their own 80-acre farm when they ended the lease in their original holding in Hampshire, a tow hour drive away.

Today Florence will be showing us around the yard on her dairy and suckler farm, where she keeps dairy shorthorns and Albions – a dual purpose breed.

“We rear our dairy young stock onto calving stage and then sell them in milk, and we also run a herd of rare breed suckler cows called Albions,” explained the 23-year-old.

“My side of the farm is my own small herd of pedigree dairy shorthorns, which I show a lot. Many of the original herd was sold in the dispersal sale but I still have 15 and they are my favourite part of the farm,” she said.

The Mannerings are planning on diversifying the family business and introducing the B&B to try and bring more income to the farm, while Florence also works off farm.

“I’m a qualified midwife so I’m not on the farm full time. I love farming, but I thought I needed another notch on my belt and the opportunities for young people are very small, and as our farm is very small it’s not enough to provide income for me as well.