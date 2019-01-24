Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 24 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

FarmIreland Takeover; see inside this dairy and suckler farm in Kent

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Kent dairy and suckler farmer Florence Mannerings, will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram page today and will be telling our viewers how she’s keeping her options open.

The qualified mid-wife is part time dairy farming with her parents, with the hopes of one day running her own farm from capital saved.

The Mannerings moved to their new home in south-eastern England in 2014 after they bought their own 80-acre farm when they ended the lease in their original holding in Hampshire, a tow hour drive away.

Today Florence will be showing us around the yard on her dairy and suckler farm, where she keeps dairy shorthorns and Albions – a dual purpose breed.

“We rear our dairy young stock onto calving stage and then sell them in milk, and we also run a herd of rare breed suckler cows called Albions,” explained the 23-year-old.

“My side of the farm is my own small herd of pedigree dairy shorthorns, which I show a lot. Many of the original herd was sold in the dispersal sale but I still have 15 and they are my favourite part of the farm,” she said.

The Mannerings are planning on diversifying the family business and introducing the B&B to try and bring more income to the farm, while Florence also works off farm.

“I’m a qualified midwife so I’m not on the farm full time. I love farming, but I thought I needed another notch on my belt and the opportunities for young people are very small, and as our farm is very small it’s not enough to provide income for me as well.

Also Read

“But in the future after I have some capital I would love to farm full-time for myself.”

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Stock image.

5 key lessons this dairy farmer brought home from a New Zealand farm tour
File photo

Dairy farmers could soon be breeding cows for lower methane emissions

WATCH: Ready, Set, Go... UCD Lyons Farm cows walk under new...
Stock image.

Teagasc aiming to double number of contract-reared dairy heifers
Liam and Catherine Millierick with Teagasc OAD advisor Brian Hilliard

Tipp farmers on achieving better milk solids after switch to once-a-day milking
File photo

Could once-a-day milking work on your dairy farm?
From 10 weeks of age calves are weighed every second week because he said that it gets extremely expensive when feeding ad-lib if it’s not controlled

How this farmer is saving €40/calf with his new rearing system


Top Stories

Commission to present 'new green architecture' for CAP to EU Agri...
Photo Brian Farrell

Another good week for sheep farmers prices inch upwards
Leo Varadkar has been criticised (Tom Honan/PA)

'We've got your back' Varadkar tells farmers
Stock Image

Farmer's signature was 'extraordinary squiggle' contested will case hears
50pc of lambs produced in Northern Ireland go south of the border, but these would face a tariff of £40 per lamb in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Half of Northern Ireland's sheep farmers face ruin from a no-deal...

Ireland accounted for 75pc of Britain's beef imports in November
Farmers at the ring at Headford mart cattle and sheep sale. Photo: Ray Ryan.

Beef Prices: Cow kills tilting scales in favour of the factories