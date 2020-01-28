Family affair delivers the results for Laois herd

Shorthorn and later Friesian cows were kept on the farm near Portlaoise over many decades until 1980, when the decision was taken to register a pure-bred Holstein-Friesian herd.

Some of the individual cows in the herd also achieved successes. Ballyclider Chris 218 was a very successful show cow and Ballyclider Cocard 2 produced 100 tonnes of milk in six lactations to join the elite of the breed.

"The 'family' is the most important thing to follow in any herd," says Peter. "You can have a very good cow that breeds nothing, but the good cow family in a herd is the most important because the good family will give you a generational benefit."

"At that time we were part of the British registration book - it was later that the Irish Holstein Friesian Society was formed and our own herd book established - but I could see that the Holstein were going to do better for me," says Peter.

Now in his fourth year as national chairman of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA), his contribution to the society has been considerable.

no caption

"He has contributed a lifetime of dedication to black-and-white breeding. With his wife Mary they have reared a family of eight, with the herd of cows forming the backbone to the family homestead," a colleague in the IHFA said.

Today, the herd comprises 135 cows with calving all year round to produce an even supply and also facilitate the land use as a portion of the holding is some distance from the farmyard at Ballyclider - which is beside the M7, and within the shadow of the historic Rock of Dunamase.

Influence

"This was always a mixed farm here," says Peter. "In 1980 I decided to go pedigree Holstein and purchased four maiden weanling heifers. They came from Tommy O'Dowd's in Wicklow and one went on extremely well. The Chris cow family have been excellent and from the one cow have registered 405 progeny."

Then there is the Una family, of which more than 300 have been registered.

"I had got to know Charlie Gallagher and he encouraged me to grade up to registered pedigree which has meant a lot to the herd over the years," Peter says.

"It was a big change when we went from Friesian to Holstein. We got a lot more milk and we have sales for a good deal of pedigree bulls. Almost everything is sold off the farm, with the same customers coming back.

Almost one third of the herd are now within the Chris and Una cow families, tracing back to the original foundation stock of four decades ago.

"If I wasn't registering I wouldn't have the records and we are recording all the time and classifying as well and they have all being doing very well," Peter says.

"If it is good breed you stay on to breed from them because they are giving you the results - I can see the breeding traits in some of them going back to their grandmothers.

Herd average yield is now at 2,000 gallons and the aim is to produce an average of 700kg of solids, which is about to be achieved.

Some Irish dairy herds are now heading for over 2,000 cows

Peter is involved in his local Laois/Offaly Friesian Breeders club and for many years has been chairman of Ossory Agricultural Show, one of the best rural shows for livestock in the country and in existence for more than a century.

'Two-tier sector is in danger of heading for a milk bubble'

THERE is a danger of a "two tier" structure and "milk bubble" emerging in the Irish dairy sector, Peter Ging warns.

He says it is "fierce important that dairying remains as a family-run" business and he argues that "factory- type" milk production operations should be required to contribute more towards processors' additional costs to cope with peak supply.

"I believe that 130-140 cows is enough in any herd. That is a manageable two-man unit that should be providing a living for a farmer and his family," he says.

He maintains that there is ample scope for income improvement without increasing numbers and says New Zealand-type super-herds could be detrimental to Irish dairy farming.

"I don't agree with herds going into thousands of cows, and there are some of them around now. I'd be very concerned and hope that we are not going to end up in a milk bubble similar to the bubble that happened in the building industry a decade ago," he says.

"We are now hearing that some people have started to cut back to more manageable size herds because they felt that they were getting too big and there was a lot of problems with management.

"The super-size herd is a reality now in Ireland. I know of some that are into 2,000 cows and above, and I'm not sure any farmer should need that number to make a living.

"And we have some people now with very large herds and no land. With the very large units I would be afraid of the effect a drop in the price of milk would have - and it will fall back again at some stage.

"I've seen it over the years going up and down. The last dip in milk price lasted for nearly two years and there were problems for a lot of people.

"They are talking about too many calves at the moment from the dairy herds (but) if we were to concentrate on improving the milk yields we could reduce the number of cows by up to 20pc without affecting income and maybe even be better off.

"Herd average solids are about 400kg/cow at the moment. If we were to push that up to 500kg it would be a quarter more in yield without adding more cows. The more cows you have the more headaches you have.

"I have said to the processors that there should be more balance to the production year and producers should be encouraged to milk more for all year round.

"Why have we such a huge scale of production for a few weeks of the season and putting millions into additional stainless steel facilities at the plants to handle that? All the infrastructural cost has to be paid for by the producer out of the price of milk.

"We are putting up all of these buildings for one month of the year. We (the producers) have to pay for them. The cost has to come out of the milk price.

"I have brought it up several times that there should have been some additional levy on the very large producers to pay for extra expansion at the processing plants."

Indo Farming