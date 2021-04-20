‘Everyone in rural Ireland should unite against An Taisce on this’

Seamus Troy, South Tipperary

Milking 140 cows on 190 acres, with a beef enterprise

I left school at 15 in 1972 to go farming on the home farm. My father had a heart attack and I have been farming since.

During milk quota we had the boot of milk quota on our backs, it was a struggle.

We were milking 30 cows and went up to 40, buying some land as well. At the end of quotas we had 80 cows.

When quotas went in 2015 we put in a new milking parlour and sheds and went to 140 cows in a partnership with my sons.

This move is going to go against everything we thought was the right thing to do.

We are a grass-based dairy farm, drying off cows over Christmas. Now they want us to curb the peak, which means that we will have to calve some cows in the autumn to reduce the peak, which means feeding extra concentrates when they are indoors, which goes against everything.

It will mean more work and expense and less pay back.

This cheese plant would help Glanbia diversify away from cheddar.

I see An Taisce as a quango set up by the Government to hide behind — they do the dirty work and the Government get off scott-free.

An Taisce should be working with farmers. We can do a lot for the environment but if they see us as the enemy the whole time, it will put farmers off.

Invested

Farmers have invested in slurry storage, LESS, putting extra clover into swards and adopting new technology.

The dairy cow is being blamed for all the emissions but you should compare a dairy cow per unit of carbon and the return to the State with other sectors.

We are shooting the goose that lays the golden egg. Dairy cows produce the same emissions as a beef animal and the return is way in excess of anything the beef cow can produce.

This country is suited to produce milk in an environmentally friendly way. Young farmers will take the hit on this and farmers may have to pay for the disposal of surplus milk now or spread it on their ground.

Milk should not be dumped on fields — it should be down O’Connell Street.

Local politicians have really come out but they have to bring down the Government on it if the Government do not ditch An Taisce.

I don’t think farmers should be divided on this, it’s not between us and Glanbia. Everyone in rural Ireland should unite against An Taisce on this.